watch for new company

Three University of Pittsburgh graduates are hoping the time is right for their new product.

Recent grads Tom Monti, Jero Acosta and Ale Gonzales co-founded Bjorn Watch Co., a business that features elegant, affordable and versatile watches crafted specifically for university students and young professionals.

In just 10 days, it reached its Kickstarter funding goal of $10,000. The campaign ended April 17 with 197 backers pledging $17,471.

Monti says Bjorn is committed to putting a watch on every young professional's wrist without breaking the bank. He says a nice looking watch is a staple for any interview, but the cost of $100 to $1,000 can be too expensive for university students. He and his friends are out to change that.

“In an interview, how you present yourself is essential,” Monti says. “At Bjorn, we believe that the right watch can set you apart from the competition.”

The company's first model is called “Andy” named after legendary Pittsburgh artist Andy Warhol. The three say they were inspired by Warhol's ability to transform everyday objects into art.

The company's name is inspired by Bjorn Eriksson, who ruled Sweden from 882 to 932 and protected his country from Vikings and made everyone had what they needed, Monti says.

“As most college students and young professionals, we could not afford quality goods, and much like King Bjorn, we believe everyone deserves a chance to,” Monti says. “We spent months perfecting our designs, sourcing quality materials, and finding the best factories around the world.”

The watch will be available for purchase for $70 online in September, once all of the original Kickstarter orders are fulfilled.

“Andy” (at left) comes in three unisex colors — a sleek silver, gold and a soft rose gold — with a Japanese quartz movement crafted by Miyota. Each timepiece comes with two free, easily interchangeable bands.

Monti is from Argentina and Acosta and Gonzales from Uruguay. They met at a mandatory get-together for international students. They had skipped the originally scheduled meeting but were told they had to attend a makeup one. Monti heard Acosta and Gonzales speaking in his dialect and they became instant friends.

The watch idea was initially Monti's. He was visiting Croatia with his parents and was looking for an inexpensive watch. He saw one he liked for $200 and thought to himself that he could make something like that of good quality for a lower price and talked to his friends about the possible venture. They fashioned some drawings and knew someone who was traveling to China who researched watch manufacturers, where the product will be produced.

As a youngster, Monti always had a passion for owning his own business, often selling Pokemon cards and waiting in line for the latest sneaker craze, then putting the shoes up on eBay.

They approached Kickstarter, but knew they had to have a product that was either innovative or great quality at an inexpensive price. Reaching the Kickstarter goal so quickly proved there was a demand for a nice watch for a good price.

There are no guarantees if you put a product on Kickstarter that it will flourish, Monti says. It takes work. They started with word of mouth and got orders from friends and family members and then reached out to others through social media.

“As a college student, it's hard to be philanthropic because money is short,” says customer Michael DeMarco, a recent Pitt grad from Oakland. “It's nice to find a company like Bjorn that provides an excellent product and also promises to donate 10 percent of their future sales.”

After the campaign is complete and the company is funded, 10 percent of every watch sale will be donated to a philanthropic organization of the buyer's choice to help children in need around the world.

Watches are still relevant, Monti says, even though people use their smartphones to tell time. Watches aren't a tool anymore. They are considered a piece of jewelry.

“We like to think that we have a great product, a specific market niche and a great company mission; but what will make us succeed is our team,” says Acosta. “Our team is multidisciplinary and complimentary, diverse in both studies and culture and in all cases hardworking. The team will make the difference in this tough industry.”

Gonzales says what really matters, for him, is the fact that the three started and built a business based on passion and purpose, with a burning desire to disrupt the watch industry and to give back to the community.

“Sometimes working with friends can be a challenge, because is not so easy to protect our most important relationships while tapping into the strengths of them,” Gonzales says, “But we could create an excellent team by establishing clearly defined roles and responsibilities, and keeping it as professional as possible. Thus, everything has become easier during our first steps.”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com.