Fashion

The Art of Fashion benefits Latrobe Art Center
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
LIZ KRAJC JEWELRY DESIGN STUDIO
Liz Krajc, owner of Liz Krajc Jewelry Design Studio of Greensburg, has been making jewlery since 1992, including this sterling silver European weave finger ring. She uses precious metals and genuine gemstones and creates items for men and women. Her current line showcases chainmaille jewelry – inspired by materials used for armor in medieval times and will be showcased at The Latrobe Art Center's style event called The Art of Fashion at noon on May 20.
David Seremet
David Seremet and his daughter, Molly, on her wedding day. He constructed her gown.
David Seremet
David Seremet made his daughter Molly's Grace Kelly-inspired dress, as well as the suit I made for my son-in-law Brad. The dress is silk constructed over a corset top with a draped over-bodice and full circular skirt with attached crinoline.
David Seremet
The drawing that inspired the red velvet gown David Seremet made for his daughter, Molly, when she was 3. It is made in red silk velvet with a silk smocked insert.
David Seremet
The red velvet gown David Seremet made for his daughter, Molly, when she was 3. It is made in red silk velvet with a silk smocked insert.
LAPELS, A FINE MENS CLOTHIER
Lapels, A Fine Mens Clothier in Greensburg carries lines such as Jack Victor, Bugatchi, Robert Graham, St. Croix and fabrics from Ermenegildo Zegna. The styles will be part of the event at the Latrobe Art Center called The Art of Fashion at noon May 20.
LIZ KRAJC JEWELRY DESIGN STUDIO
Liz Krajc, owner of Liz Krajc Jewelry Design Studio of Greensburg, has been making jewlery since 1992, including this sterling silver Persian weave bracelet. She uses precious metals and genuine gemstones and creates items for men and women. Her current line showcases chainmaille jewelry – inspired by materials used for armor in medieval times and will be showcased at The Latrobe Art Center's style event called The Art of Fashion at noon on May 20.
LIZ KRAJC JEWELRY DESIGN STUDIO
Liz Krajc, owner of Liz Krajc Jewelry Design Studio of Greensburg, has been making jewlery since 1992, including this sterling silver and genuine Carnelian cage bracelet. She uses precious metals and genuine gemstones and creates items for men and women. Her current line showcases chainmaille jewelry – inspired by materials used for armor in medieval times and will be showcased at The Latrobe Art Center's style event called The Art of Fashion at noon on May 20.
LIZ KRAJC JEWELRY DESIGN STUDIO
Liz Krajc, owner of Liz Krajc Jewelry Design Studio of Greensburg, has been making jewlery since 1992, including this crysanthemum pendant in bronze copper and aluminum. She uses precious metals and genuine gemstones and creates items for men and women. Her current line showcases chainmaille jewelry – inspired by materials used for armor in medieval times and will be showcased at The Latrobe Art Center's style event called The Art of Fashion at noon on May 20.
LIZ KRAJC JEWELRY DESIGN STUDIO
Liz Krajc, owner of Liz Krajc Jewelry Design Studio of Greensburg, has been making jewlery since 1992, including this copper dragonback weave bracelet. She uses precious metals and genuine gemstones and creates items for men and women. Her current line showcases chainmaille jewelry – inspired by materials used for armor in medieval times and will be showcased at The Latrobe Art Center's style event called The Art of Fashion at noon on May 20.
ROSE STYLE SHOPPE
Ronda Buchman Goetz is a third-generation owner of the Rose Style Shoppe in Latrobe. Merchandise from the store, which has evolved from bridal to suits to lifestyle dressing, will be showcased at The Art of Fashion style event, hosted by the Latrobe Art Center at noon May 20.
ROSE STYLE SHOPPE
Ronda Buchman Goetz is a third-generation owner of the Rose Style Shoppe in Latrobe. Merchandise from the store, which has evolved from bridal to suits to lifestyle dressing, will be showcased at The Art of Fashion style event, hosted by the Latrobe Art Center at noon May 20.

David Seremet has been a men's tailor for 50 years, but there's one woman he's dressed who is his most important client.

His daughter, Molly.

When she was born in 1982, he decided to make clothes for her since he hadn't had the opportunity to work on girls and women's apparel. He would fashion dresses and outfits for special occasions from her First Holy Communion to her prom night to her wedding day.

The two often teamed to design a look.

”I have always been fascinated by women's fashion, especially dating back to the Renaissance time period,” says Seremet of Latrobe, who is a tailor at St. Vincent.

“ I made Molly's first outfit when she was 6 months old,” he says. “I never used commercial patterns. I would just get an idea in my head and start making clothes.”

The outfits had been packed away in trunks so he had them cleaned and pressed because they will be on the runway May 20 at the Art of Fashion event at Latrobe Art Center.

“I had forgotten what some of the pieces had looked like, and when I pulled them out that brought back some fun memories,” Seremet says. “It made me want to start designing again for little girls — my four grand-nieces. ... This will be a fun event, and I hope it raises a lot of money. I am honored to be a part of it. It's about doing something for the community.”

These types of community events are important to Kevin Miscik, owner of Lapels, A Fine Mens Clothier in Greensburg. He will be showcasing fashions and accessories from designers he carries in his boutique, including summer styles, footwear, looks to wear to a wedding or garden party and what to pack on an upcoming vacation. Vendors include Jack Victor, Bugatchi, Robert Graham, St. Croix and fabrics from Ermenegildo Zegna.

“It is my commitment to bring this type of merchandise to this area,” Miscik says. “I am a local guy, and it's my passion to support other local events and businesses like the Latrobe Art Center. We are stronger together.”

Miscik told Liz Krajc, owner of Liz Krajc Jewelry Design Studio of Greensburg, about the event because she has had trunk shows at his store. Her current line showcases chainmaille jewelry — inspired by materials used for armor in medieval times.

“It's exciting to be a part of it, and the exposure will be wonderful,” she says. “Chainmaille jewelry isn't really mainstream, but I have been incorporating some of the ideas into my jewelry.”

The event is one of the major fundraisers of the year for the art center, says director Gabi Nastuck. She says having Seremet, Lapels, Rose Style Shoppe in Latrobe and Liz Krajc will make for a great show, because they all bring a different take on fashion to the event and they all support each other's work.

“I love collaborating with organizations like the art center because it's about being part of your community, about giving back,” says Ronda Buchman Goetz, third generation owner of Rose Style Shoppe. “When people come to this shop, they get more than an outfit. The store has evolved from bridal to suits to lifestyle dressing, and this fashion event is an opportunity to show what we have at the shop.”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com.

