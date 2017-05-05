Seton Hill students win at Art as Fashion events

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four Seton Hill University students were awarded prizes at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art's Art as Fashion events on April 28 and April 30.

Attendees to the cocktail party and informal modeling show April 28 and Art + Fashion talk April 30 a the Greensburg museum voted on the work of 20 students from the school's theater and dance program, costume design and technology departments.

Each was assigned a piece of art and a time period for which to design a garment.

First place winner was Trenae Waller, a junior theater technology and design major from central Maryland, who designed a dress with lots of reds to go with the painting “Steel Valley Pittsburgh” by Otto August Kuhler.

“I don't have a sewing background, but once you see the piece taking shape it makes you feel that you've accomplished something. I said to myself, ‘I can make something,' ” Waller says.

Second place went to Maureen Kailhofer, a junior theater design and technology major from Milwaukee, Wisc., who was inspired by the 17th century “Carnival at the County Fair” by Dorothy Lauer Davids. Kailhofer's dress is made of chemise.

Two students tied for third — Adam Sarp, a junior theater performance major with theater technology and history minors from Latrobe, and Leah Prestogeorge, a freshman musical theater major from Wilkins Township.

Sarp created a costume for a character inspired by “The Dentist,” by David Gilmore Blythe from the Middle Ages. Prestogeorge used “The Thomas Lynch Tiffany Window” as inspiration.

All four students received gift baskets with museum memberships, catalogs, T-shirts and mugs.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jharrop@tribweb.com.