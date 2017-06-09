Fashion FYI: Trunk shows abound this month, models sought

Glitter & Grit, a bridal boutique at 5300 Butler St. Lawrenceville is having a Daalarna Couture trunk show June 16-18 by appointment. This collection, designed by Anita Benes, is known for its femininity and timeless elegance.

Details: 412-781-2375 or glitterandgritpgh.com

More trunk shows

Eyetique, an eye glass boutique at 2242 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill, is having Bevel trunk show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17. Bevel is a New York-designed eye wear brand that cherishes fine craftsmanship, sophisticated colors and a minimalist aesthetic.

Details: 412-422-5300 or eyetique.com

MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg, is having a Bill Levkoff Bridesmaids showcase June 16-18 by appointment. Receive a 10 percent discount on the line during show days.

Details: 24-836-6626 or mbbride.com

Blanc de Blanc, a bridal salon at 1806 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver, is having an Edith Elan trunk show through June 15. This Chicago-based line is known for effortless femininity, charm and sophistication.

Details: 412-884-8000 or blancdeblancbridal.com

Journeys of Life, 810 Bellefonte St., Shadyside, is having its annual Crystal Trunk Show June 16-30. New this year are amethyst table lamps, rough sapphires and magnificent silver and gemstone jewelry.

Details: 412-681-8755

Runway ready

The Art Institute of Pittsburgh's fifth annual Graduate Fashion Show is at 7 p.m. June 16 at The Hilton Homewood Suites Rooftop Garden, 1410 Smallman St., Strip District. The evening will include an informal showing of the students' collections. Tickets are $10.

Details: 800-275-2470 or artinstitutes.edu/pittsburgh

Model searches

Style Week Pittsburgh is looking for models – men and women aged 18 and older -- at an open call from 4 to 7 p.m. June 17 at The Shop-Homewood, 621 N. Dallas Ave. The fifth annual event is Aug. 17-20 at various locations throughout the city.

Details: styleweekpittsburgh.com

The Westmoreland Cultural trust is looking for models for its 13th annual fashion show fundraising event on Oct. 18, on the Palace Theatre stage in Greensburg. Interested applicants should email head shot and full-body shot to info@wctrust.net. Please include name, height, clothing sizes and contact information. The committee is looking for five male, 15 female models — age 18 or older — and five children, male and female. Those chosen must be able to attend local retail fittings and a rehearsal the day prior to the event. This is an unpaid position.

Deadline is June 30.

Details: 724-836-8000 or westmorelandculturaltrust.org

On trend

The Gilded Girl Beauty Emporium, a boutique at 5104 Butler St., Lawrenceville is having a summer trends class from 7 to 9 p.m. June 15. Learn about the latest in makeup to take your beauty look from long days to hot and sultry nights. Cost is $25.

Details: 412-450-0578 or thegildedgirl.com

Celebrate dad

Macy's in Ross Park Mall is hosting an event focusing on what to buy dad for Father's Day—which is June 18. Stop by at 2 p.m. June 10 in the house wares department for gift-giving suggestions and demonstrations.

Details: macys.com

Sneaker convention

Refresh PGH is hosting Refresh XI: Pittsburgh Sneaker Convention from 1 to 5 p.m. June 11 at Ace Hotel, 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. The 11th annual event will feature 50 vendor tables more than 1,000 attendees selling and showcasing the rarest sneakers in the tri-state area. Bring up to three pairs of your own to sell or trade.

Tickets are $20, $40 for VIP.

Details: refreshpgh.com

Styling tricks

InStyle.com offers these three plus-size styling tricks.

Find your best feature and amp it up: Stylist Penny Lovell, who dresses Anne Hathaway, Rose Byrne, and Taylor Schilling, says to focus on the body part you love most instead of getting hung up on a flaw. “I always ask, ‘Do you love your boobs? Do you love your legs? Then, let's accentuate it,” says Lovell. “If it's your boobs, try wearing a shirt dress open to show a little cleavage with a simple top and jeans. Add a beautiful necklace to focus the attention even more,” she says. Want to play up your waist or legs? Wrap dresses should be in your rotation, according to Lovell.

Make patterns and color work hard for you: “Color-blocking is an easy way to flatter your figure, whether it's with bold, contrasting shades or varying degrees of a similar color,” says Salvador Perez, costume designer for “The Mindy Project.” “Look for dresses with bands of solid color on the sides, which can be super slimming, or do it yourself by adding a belt in an opposing color to highlight your waist.” If patterns are more your style, “wear prints on top and keep your bottoms solid,” he adds. “Repetitive patterns can sometimes look like upholstery, so I like scattered ones the best.”

Play with unexpected proportions: If you're plus-size and petite, stylist Kemal Harris says it's all about waist definition. “Cropped jackets and tops can be a great staple for this body type because they draw the eye to the smallest part of your waist,” says Harris, who counts Elizabeth Moss, Robin Wright, and Amy Poehler as clients. “Try layering one over a jumpsuit. Your legs will look super long and it's a cool com

— Staff and wire reports