Fashion FYI: PGH Style & Glam presents expo at Phipps Garden Center

Beauty and runway events

PGH Style & Glam is hosting a Glam Beauty & Spa Expo event from 6 to 10 p.m. July 29 at Phipps Garden Center, 1059 Shady Ave. in Shadyside. There will be workshops hosted by local makeup artists who will offer tips such as how to create the perfect smoky eye, contouring, proper care for colored hair and ways to get noticed. Tickets are $15. The fashion show – Fierce the Runway ­— starts at 5 p.m. July 30 at the Local 249 Banquet Hall, 4701 Butler St. in Lawrenceville. Six designers – Leesa Kassler, A'lia Grandison, Malcolm Anthony Williams, Michael Anthony, Beth Shari and Shawna Solomon will showcase their collections. There will also be musical performances by artists Narue Pearson, Zende, Abigail Jerri, Dejah Monea and Shyheim Banks. Tickets are $15, $25 for VIP.

Details: pghstyleandglam.com

Pop-up

Luna by Glitter & Grit Boutique will have a pop-up shop at Explore Sewickley from noon to 9 p.m. July 27 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 28-29. A store is schedule to open late summer in Sewickley.

Details: glitterandgritpgh.com

Trunk shows

Glitter & Grit, a bridal boutique at 5300 Butler St. in Lawrenceville is having a Minkmaids trunk show by appointment July 28-30.

Details: 412-781-235 or glitterandgritpgh.com

MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg is having an Allure Bridal and Maids trunk show July 28-30. Appointments are required. Receive a 10 percent discount during show days.

Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

It's OK to smudge it

JuJu, an eclectic goods shop at 6739 Reynolds St. in Point Breeze, is having a New Moon Smudge Making workshop from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 23. Alison Garber of Native Apothecary will show how to create this beautiful, sacred tool out of plants wild harvested in Pennsylvania. It's a spiritual cleansing.

Cost is $30.

Details: 814-460-1538 or shop-juju.com

Your vote counts

Vote for the style awards to be given away Aug. 18 during the Fifth Annual Style Week Pittsburgh Aug. 17-20. Those honored will be designer of the year, hair salon of the year, blogger of the year, photographer of the year, boutique of the year, innovator of the year and entrepreneur of the year. Deadline to vote is July 28.

Details: styleweekpittsburgh.wordpress.com

A summer soiree

Where can you shop, dine and sample wine from two local wineries? In Downtown Greensburg of course. Come to the Summer Soiree: Wine Walk & Shop from 4-8 p.m. July 27.

Join more than 40 downtown retail stores, boutiques, restaurants and bars on Pennsylvania Avenue, Second Street, Main Street, Maple Avenue, Otterman and Pittsburgh streets to celebrate summer with sidewalk sales, gift with purchase promotions, wine tastings and more.

In addition, visit Penelope's for Chalkpainted Furniture by Pammy Jo and Sally Jayne with a portion of proceeds being donated to the Westmoreland County Humane Society. There's also a basket raffle being held at Artisans of the Hands & Heart to benefit the Blackburn Center.

Event features the Miss Meatball food truck, Greenhouse and Bella Terra wineries and additional vendors.

Details: Penelope's, 724-838-7030; Lapels, 724-853-7145; or Artisans of the Hands and Heart, 724-836-7200

Send fashion news to tribliving@tribweb.com.