Lumberjacks herald opening of Duluth Trading Co. in Robinson

You've most likely seen the commercial—"How to un-plumber a butt."

This look can be shocking. The local drain repairman under your sink, unaware his moon-white derriere is assaulting your eyes.

That doesn't have to be your view any longer.

Duluth Trading Co. has a solution which is simple. A Longtail T-Shirt which has three extra inches of fabric added to the length to prevent what it calls, "wisecracks on the job."

And you won't have to wait for the shirt to arrive from a catalog or online order because Duluth opened a 15,000-square-foot store on June 8 in Robinson Township, adjacent to The Mall at Robinson. It celebrated its grand opening with a lumberjack show. Professionals — Nathan Waterfield from New York and Mike Sullivan from Connecticut — who compete in the Steel Timber Sports Series and are often sponsored by Duluth, held demonstrations in the stock saw, spring board, underhand chop, ax throw, single buck, standing block chop and hot saw at noon. Dave Johns from Syracuse gave commentary during the lumberjack show.

All three wore Duluth apparel.

"I am a big guy and I can move in these Duluth pants," Johns said. "I could do yoga in these pants. I can move so well in them. They are so comfortable and I don't have to worry about them ripping. They are awesome."

Customers waited in line for the doors to open at 9 a.m. to get a look at the Longtail T-Shirts as well as Buck Naked Boxers, Dry on the Fly pants, Stop the Sop Up tops and Fire Hose carpenter pants and Crouch Without the Ouch Ballroom jeans.

The boxers wick away sweat, so you stay dry, while an anti-odor treatment keeps you from offending yourself and others..

Dry on the Fly Pants are made of nylon which efficiently moves sweat away from skin, dries on the fly and is incredibly tough.

The Stop the Sop Up Tops air dries fast and won't absorb and feel sopping wet. The Fire Hose Carpenter pants are boxier, made with a little roomier cut through the seat and thighs.

"These Longtail T-Shirts are all about comfort," Clay Jackson, store manager. "You can bend over and not worry about anything showing. We consider our merchandise casual wear, everyday comfort. You can wear it to work in or around town. We can dress you from head to toe, starting with the most comfortable underwear around made from the best fabrics for the perfect fit."

Shorts start at $54.50, T-shirts at $19.50, work pants at $64.50 and dresses at $64.50. Backpacks are $149.50 and the one night stand bag is $199.50.

The store is roomy with plenty of aisle space to roam among the merchandise. It has a hospitality section where guests can enjoy coffee, tea and water while lounging watching one of the interesting and unique commercials. There are tools on the walls a nod to factory workers who made Pittsburgh a steel-town, a blue-collar city.

"We want our guests to be comfortable," Jackson said. "They can sit here and relax and laugh at a few of our commercials. People have been shopping with us for years online and this gives them an opportunity to bring those items they see in our catalogues and on their computers and iPads and iPhones to life."

Two of those customers are Jim and Pat Funicello from Asheville, N.C. The husband and wife have been making purchases via the catalog for 15 to 20 years. They came to the grand opening because their daughter Andrea Schroeder had heard a radio advertisement for the store and knew her parents liked the apparel. Schroeder's husband Hank and their daughter Mary, 4, all of Monroeville perused the store. Mary got to sit inside a 1948 Chevy truck which is inside the store and on a vintage John Deere tractor in the entryway.

"They sell good quality products that last a long time," said Jim Funicello, a rural U.S. mail carrier, who was wearing one of the T-shirts he's had for years. "And if you are unhappy with something you just send it back. I am out in all kinds of weather so the clothing I buy is well tested. I am happy with all of it."

The fit is great and the sizing is true, Pat Funicello said.

"And the way they advertise is hilarious," she said. "It makes you want to look at the product. All their products live up to the description. I can't say enough good things about them."

There is a large women's department. The female version of the Longtail T-Shirt is the No Yank Tank that stays in place when you bend down.

The store also sell accessories such as purses, wallets, hats, belts, luggage, and tool bags as well as men's grooming products, knives and old-school straight razors. There's a large footwear department.

Duluth Trading Co., which started in 1991 and is based in Wisconsin, has 22 stores. It began as a business that sold tool storage options. The company chooses its brick-and-mortar locations based where customers make online purchases from in the store's catalog, Jackson said.

"This area has a large online base for us," Jackson said. "There are people from this area who are our core customers. We've had such a great turnout for the grand opening."

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.