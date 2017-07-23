Hand-picked just for your 'Little One'

The precious sounds of babies Liam, 8 months, and Sawyer, 7 months, can be heard in the background.

Their moms, Hannah Koshinsky and Alisha Edwards, work diligently alongside their children as they play — sometimes taking a break to feed the boys or share a few moments to cuddle.

Having their kids close to them on the job is part of the business plan. The children are the inspiration for the company and often the testers of items that might be sold there.

The two Greensburg residents co-own Locally Raised Little Ones, a pop-up boutique that carries hand-picked clothes and accessories for babies and toddlers. The company allows the two to enjoy motherhood, while also running a business.

They have known each other for years.

Koshinsky works at Lavish Salon & Spa in Greensburg and is Edwards' stylist. They started the business in December 2016 and officially launched a pop-up shop June 3. You can come to them for a pop-up shop, or they will bring a pop-up shop to you (with a 10 guest minimum). Unlike other house parties, there aren't any catalogues to peruse. Shoppers will be able to buy items right then and there in most cases. They select the merchandise based on the guests and ages and likes of the children.

They also are happy to help pick out shower gifts, birthday gifts, or whatever gifts you might need for the children in your lives. They have many organic pieces for purchase.

“We will have the gift all packaged, so all they need is a card,” Koshinsky says. “At my shower, the gifts that really stood out to me were ones that were unique and hand-picked. It's important for a mom to have what she needs for her baby, but it's also amazing to receive something special.”

Seeing all the inventory at the launch party was a perfect way to browse for clothing and accessories for mom Liz Tobay, of Greensburg, who has a daughter Nora, 1½, and who also is a client of Koshinsky's at Lavish.

“They had such a nice variety of items,” says Tobay, who also will be hosting an upcoming party. “They are flexible, and their personalities seem to complement each other. They are very passionate about helping other moms. I loved everything they had there. I was impressed with the uniqueness of the items. They have things you won't find in stores around here. They know what moms want being that they are moms themselves. And they both have good fashion sense.”

Tobay says her daughter received a lot of compliments on a dress she wore from Locally Raised Little Ones.

“I can't wait to have my party, and have all my friends there and kids running around my house,” Tobay says. “I hope they are so successful with this. Shopping with them is more than just going to a store. It's about the experience. They ask for your feedback, and they are enthusiastic.”

Customer Sarah Proudfit of Greensburg agrees. Mother of a 4-year-old girl, Quinlan, and an 8-month old boy, Miles, she began thinking about what was in products her babies were wearing and using. She was pregnant with her son at the same time as her friend Koshinsky.

“I want only good things for my kids,” Proudfit says. “I thought this was a great idea. I like that they make it like a social concept. You get to be around other moms who think the same way you do. I also like to support local businesses, and it is cool they are a women's owned business. I have also bought a lot of gifts for moms I know.”

The idea came about while Edwards and Koshinsky were pregnant with their sons and found shopping at malls and other stores not always mom-friendly. Some of the aisles were so small it was hard to maneuver a stroller, and they couldn't find different types of clothing and accessories or many organic items.

“It kind of just evolved,” Edwards says. “We both loved being pregnant, and were shopping, and couldn't find anything we wanted. Hannah has a cool style to her, and I have more of a classic look. So we kind of meet in the middle. We collaborate well together and offer a nice mix of items. We looked at hundreds of companies and selected our favorites. We have had some obstacles, but we are committed to making it work.”

They initially discussed opening a brick and mortar boutique in Greensburg, but overhead costs were daunting and some of the small businesses were struggling, so they decided to take the pop-up boutique route.

“And it just worked out from there,” Edwards says.

They make their own teething clips and organic teethers.

They carry more than 20 lines including Winter Water Factory, Modern Burlap, Young and Free, and L'oved baby. They carry newborn to size 5T and plan to design their own line of clothing in the future. They sell mom and me matching outfits for both boys and girls and don't buy a lot of the same items to keep the merchandise fresh and updated.

They strive to support local companies, and they are inspired by European lines, because both travel a lot. Prices range from $12 to $100 with most items in the $40 to $50 area.

“Both of us are creative and artistic,” Edwards says. “We both are independent, and it's been an easy transition from friends to partners. We love this. It's a lot of work, but we love it.

“Our vision is clear, we love family, we love our community and we aren't afraid to step outside the box,” Edwards says. “You can expect big things from Locally Raised.”

Details: 412-607-9214, 724-757-4923 or locallyraisedlittleones.com. Check Facebook to see when and where they will be popping up next.

