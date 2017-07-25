Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fashion

Antonio Brown adds to backpack line with Sprayground
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
Sprayground and Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown launched another exclusive collaboration of backpacks July 25 on sprayground.com. Sprayground founder and creative director, David Ben-David and Brown created a three-part limited-edition collection all designed with a hint of gold. Cost is $70-$100.
The i84 backpack from Sprayground and Antonio Brown
After selling out of their limited-edition collaboration (sold only in Saks Fifth Avenue in just a few days), Sprayground and Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown launched another exclusive collaboration of backpacks July 25 on sprayground.com.

Sprayground founder and creative director, David Ben-David, and Brown created a three-part limited-edition collection all designed with a hint of gold. The Gold Money takes Sprayground's iconic money stack design and turns it into a new gold color, while the 84 Checkered Drip has checkered leather and a shiny gold number 84.

The star of the collection, however, is the i84 which is the first ever glow-in-the-dark and 3M reflective Sprayground backpack, and it has wings. The backpacks costs between $70 and $100.

'It's such an eclectic collection," says Ben-David. "Each one has its own story which reflects Antonio Brown's personality."

Ben-David started Sprayground in 2010 as a blank backpack company designed for street artists to easily transport spray cans. It has now evolved into a collection of original designs created by Ben-David and friends. Other celebrities and artists include Chris Brown, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, J.R. Smith, Christina Milian and Spike Lee. Spraygound is sold at local boutiques worldwide and online.

Details: sprayground.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com. or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

