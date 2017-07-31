Fanfare: Pittsburgh zoo hosts a Summer Safari

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There was only one question to ask of Summer Safari co-chairs Joe and Anita Moran: Did they save room for the BBQ crickets?

“I have to admit I did eat something but not enough,” Joe said. “I am hungry.”

So they were really going to do it?

“I'm going to try,” Anita laughed.

“I'll eat what she doesn't,” Joe replied.

Twenty-nine food vendors were ready to satisfy the hunger of 1,500 guests expected to descend on the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium on July 28, although it was the Pestaurant by Ehrlich Pest Control that unsurprisingly was generating the most buzz.

“Bugs are a great food alternative, and they're nutritional. High in protein, low in calories,” said district manager Dennis Kopelic. “They're harvested especially for consumption, so it's not like these bugs are the same bugs we exterminate from your house.”

Naturally.

Meanwhile, ominous clouds threatened to dampen the festivities although the party was expected to go on rain or shine. Good thing VIPs including Steve and Cynthia Lokay, Donna Hudson, and Dr. John Payne found shelter under the white tents, where a few Zoo residents made the rounds.

“Merlin is a great horned owl who is 27 years old,” said Curator of Reptiles Henry Kacprzyk. “He's a survivor of Hurricane Katrina and came to us with a broken wing. I like to say it's like he's 90 and he's retired.”

Elsewhere, WTAE's Sally Wiggin enjoyed a sneak attack from an armadillo that was making the rounds while a few reptiles including Leche the milk snake endured their fair share of puns about inspiring a new addition to the wardrobe.

After all, doesn't everyone love a new pair of snakeskin shoes?