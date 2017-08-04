FYI: Macy's offering beauty in a bag

Get beautified

Macy's announces Beauty Box, a monthly subscription to gorgeous treats. For $15 a month, you will be treated to a chic pouch to hold your beauty items, five deluxe samples and one bonus item, and $5 off your next beauty purchase. The items are curated for that month's theme by Macy's beauty experts. Each month the beauty box is a surprise.

Details: macys.com

Trunk shows

Glitter & Grit, a bridal boutique at 5300 Butler St., Lawrenceville, is having an Emily Kotarski trunk show Aug. 10-20 by appointment. Kotarski's newly released couture line, precious metals, explores colors and textures in classic silhouettes.

Details: 412-781-2375 or glitterandgritpgh.com

Larrimor's, 249, Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, is having a Lafayette 148 trunk show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 10-12. See the fall collection of this line known for its luxurious fabrics and attention to detail.

Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com

Held over

MB Bride, a bridal and formal dress boutique, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg, will hold over two trunk shows — the Allure Bridal and Maids trunk show and the Davinci and Impressions and Ashley and Justin Bridesmaids shows ­— through Aug. 6 by appointment. Receive a 10 percent discount during show days.

Details: 724-361-8274 or mbbride.com

Fixate

RAW Artists Pittsburgh will present Fixate at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Xtaza, 1620 Smallman St., Pittsburgh's Strip District. This will be an evening featuring 50 artists from all disciplines, including visual art, performing art, hair and makeup and accessories, as well as a fashion. A runway show will feature clothing lines from Pittsburgh designers.

Tickets are $30, $22 in advance.

Details: rawartists.org/pittsburgh

Hair it is

Pageboy Salon & Boutique, a salon at 3613 Butler St., Lawrenceville, will present Blow-Dries & Beachwaves, the summer edition from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Join owner and stylist Dana Bannon for a hands-on evening of product knowledge, shampoo and blowing out your own hair. She will go over styling products versus finishing products and what you should use to create your favorite summer style. Class size is limited. Cost is $150.

Details: 412-224-2294 or pageboypgh.com

Runway ready

Students at TekStart have been working hard to create pieces for a fashion show called Style with a Statement during the eight-week studio series The Beauty of S.T.E.M., focusing on digital fabrication and integrating conductive textile into our fashion look. The show will feature work from future designers and runs from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, 7101 Hamilton Ave., Homewood. Free.

Details: tekstart.org

Sunglass miscues

Instyle.com shares a few mistakes you're definitely making with your sunglasses.

You have nailed the style – but are you keeping them in pristine shape? Let's find out.

Putting them on your head: Though most people do it, any eyewear aficionado can tell you this is rule number one not to break. The reason is three-fold.

With aviator styles – or any pair that has wire nosepieces, for that matter – your hair can get caught, which yanks your hair (ouch) and could even bend or break the bridge of the sunglasses.

When you bend over or look down, they're bound to slip off, eventually resulting in a broken or scratched pair.

Not getting them adjusted: Everyone's face is slightly asymmetrical, whether visibly noticeable or not. Most people often also have a slight difference in the height of their ears – one may be a little lower than the other. Tossing them in your bag: Yes, you are absolutely allowed to stow your sunglasses in your purse – so long as you've put them in a protective case (like the one they came in) beforehand. If your mini crossbody is too tiny for a hard-shell glasses case, do the bare minimum and wrap your sunnies in the microfiber cleaning cloth (that they also came with) before tucking them away.

— Staff and wire reports

Send fashion news to tribliving@tribweb.com.