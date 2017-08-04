Macy's Backstage set to open at Westmoreland Mall
A Macy's Backstage store is opening at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield.
The store will be on the lower level in the back of the department store. This outlet location will have clothing and accessories — new as well as merchandise from previous seasons — offered at 20 to 80 percent off original prices for comparable merchandise.
The first area Macy's Backstage opened in Monroeville last fall.
"Macy's Backstage will bring the best of the Macy's department store brand with the added thrill of bargain-hunting and excitement of discovering fashion finds," Vanessa LeFebvre, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of Macy's Backstage stores, said when the Monroeville store opened. "Customers will frequently see new deals, brands and seasonal merchandise rotating through the store."
Macy's Backstage was founded in 2015 and represents the company's foray into off-price retailing, to compete against T.J. Maxx, Marshall's, Gabe's and Nordstrom Rack, which opened last year in Ross.
