Fashion FYI: Get your 'Chic on the Street'

The Chic on the Street Mobile Fashion Event is from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at Northland Public Library, 300 Cumberland Road, McCandless. Several fashion trucks – Magnolia on Main, the Vintage Valet Mobile Boutique and the Style Truck will showcase the latest styles and accessories while stationed in the upper parking lots. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Northland Public Library Foundation, whose mission is to build financial support through community fundraising to enhance the programs and growth of the library.

Details: 412-366-8100 or northlandlibrary.org

Call for entries

Pittsburgh Glass Center, 5472 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh's East End and 3 Rivers Glass Beadmakers (a chapter of the International Society of Glass Beadmakers) invites artists to submit their work to the first jewelry and wearables exhibit at the center. This juried show welcomes all glass artists – flameworkers, coldworkers, fusers and blowers – to submit their work. It can be anything, but it must be wearable. The theme for the exhibit is embodiment, meaning a tangible or visible form of a specific idea, quality or feeling. 3 Rivers Glass Beadmakers will award a $400 first-place prize and $200 for second place among flameworking submissions. The center will award one full-summer class tuition and one half-summer class tuition. There is no entry fee. Deadline is Aug. 15. Artists will be notified Sept. 1.

Details: 412-365-2145 or pittsburghglasscenter.org

Go to market

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is hosting a Fashion Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 in Market Square, Pittsburgh. A variety of retailers and mobile fashion trucks will sell everything from jewelry to clothing.

Details: 412-566-4190 or downtownpittsburgh.com

Runway event

J.C. Penney inside the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, Frazer, is having a Back to School Fashion Show and Safety Event from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 12. Meet local firefighters, policemen and emergency medical technicians outside in the parking lot. The runway show of fall fashions will be at 11 a.m. at the store entrance. Free.

Details: 724-275-1047 or pittsburghmills.com

Summer glow

On Aug. 18, Gilded Girl, 5104 Butler St., Lawrenceville will host a class to teach you how to look sun-kissed without the help of the sun's harmful rays. In this class, you will learn how to keep your skin dewy and fresh, golden and bright with the use of serums, foundations, highlighters and bronzers. The session is from 7 to 9 p.m. Space is limited. Cost is $25.

Details: 412-450-0578 or thegildedgirl.com

They're trending

Elle.com offers 10 trends that are in for summer. Get them before the warm weather ends.

Khakis and chinos: After so many seasons of being wed to our vintage denim, we are excited to have a new off-duty alternative in the form of khakis and chinos,” says Lisa Aiken, retail fashion director Net-a-Porter. “The idea of utility dressing had a strong influence across the season, a brand masterful at reworking wardrobe essentials, to create an exclusive capsule collection.”

Gingham: “Gingham was once associated with a certain preppy style, but has now become much more fashionable thanks to J.W. Anderson, Rosie Assoulin and Altuzarra, “ says Aiken. “It's our alternative and welcomed second option to stripes, a perennial summer print,” says Elyse Walker, fashion director of Forward. “I am loving anything with gingham or ruffles,” she says. “Caroline Constas and Johanna Ortiz do these so well.”

Basket bags: On the handbag front, Aiken is a fan of the city basket. “It's one of those classic summer essentials, but it has become more structured and refined for the city streets. Muun and Cult Gaia are two of our favorite brands, says Natalie Kingham, buying director at Matches Fashion. “A wicker basket should be your go-to bag this summer for day and evening,” she says. “I love the styles from new brands KhoKho and Muun.”

Retro swim shapes: “There are so many exciting retro-kinis for summer,” says Caroline Maguire, Shopbop's fashion director. “I'm loving our exclusive Marysia and Solid & Striped styles. The idea of a high-waisted bikini bottom with a bandeau top is on point.”

Cowboy boots: “Cowboy boots are back,” says Ida Petersson, womenswear buying director at Browns. “In fact, they are one of the biggest trends for fall/winter 2017, which is lucky for me as they also happen to be a personal favorite of mine), but early adopters are already embracing the trend with gusto. They look great worn with bare legs and a strappy dress, so are the ideal footwear choice for festivals and summer parties.”

Wrap dresses: “We've seen a real attitude shift toward effortless, easy elegance coming into spring 2017, and nothing sums up this new mood like the wrap dress,” says Petersson. “Worn over your bikini on the beach or with jeans in the city, it is the most versatile lightweight staple you could ever wish for. Everyone needs at least one in the summer wardrobe. Vali and Borgo de Nor should be your go-to brands for a beautiful summer style.”

Bold drop earrings: “The bigger and bolder, the better,” says Nordstrom fashion director Shannon Schafer. Think elongated drops, artful metals, and mono silhouettes, advises the industry pro. Ann Mashburn, owner of the eponymous e-commerce site, agrees. “Large, colorful earrings still feel happy and fun. Rebecca de Ravenel really kicked this off, and I don't think it's going anywhere anytime soon,” Mashburn says. “They are equal parts classic – like something my mom or grandmother would have worn – and whimsical. I should be sick of it, but I am not.”

Micro florals: “These are set to have a comeback,” says Roberta Benteler, founder of Avenue 32. “Brands like Ulla Johnson, Marco de Vincenzo, and Preen by Thorton Bregazzi have been leading the way for us. Great for a summer wedding or garden party. A mid-to-floor length micro floral dress should be everyone's go-to this summer.”

Deconstructed shirts: “As seen on Michelle Obama earlier this summer, deconstructed shirts, likes ones from Rosetta Getty and Co/mun, are going to be a thing,” says Benteler. “They are the perfect, yet airy item to get you through those hot summer days and nights.”

Slides: “Pool slides, furry slides, embellished slides – there are a ton of options coming through right now, it's hard to avoid them this season,” says Coco Chan, head of womenswear at Stylebop. The same can be said in the resale market. The RealReal reports they've seen searches for flats grow 22 percent faster year over year than the rest of the shoe business, especially heading into the summer months. “From the mule to the ballet flat, the trend will continue,” says a rep for the company.

