Fashion FYI: Warby Parker East Liberty to open Saturday
Updated 27 minutes ago
Walk the runway
The Murrysville Economic and Community Development Corporation is hosting the MECDC Fashion Show and Taste of Murrysville from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at Franklin Regional Middle School. The fashion show will feature collections from local boutiques — Bare it, The Rack, Katwalk Clothing and Gifts, Exquisite Bride, Enchanted by Crush, Pure Barre and The Dancer's Closet. Tickets are $20.
Details: 412-480-7023
Fashion show
The YWCA Westmoreland County's annual fashion show Rhapsody in Blue is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Rizzo's Malabar Inn in Crabtree. The style event will feature fashions from the YWCA thrift shop modeled by clients, customers and friends of the organization. Tickets are $50, $100 for VIP.
Details: 724-834-9390 or ywcawestmoreland.org
Many as one
Many As One: Evening Design Workshop with designer Tereneh Mosley is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. At the workshop, participants will help Mosley design a look for her Spring 2018 New York Fashion Week collection and an upcoming Creative Reuse exhibition. Visitors also will be able to create your own headpiece or jewelry or T-shirt. Tickets are $10-$35.
Details: 412-473-0100
Fashion Fridays
The Oakland Pop-Up Fashion Boutique is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22 at Forbes Digital Plaza, 235 Atwood St. in Oakland. Enjoy fashion vendors, style trucks and digital art.
Details: 412-683-6243
Dress the part
Shawna Solomon, owner of Exotic Hush Boutique, will host Dress the Part from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at 620 Wood St., Wilkinsburg. She will offer styling advice for the workplace as well as participate in a makeup demonstration by Tanecia Hodges.
Details: exotichushbrand.com
Pop-up shop
Three Pigs Vintage will have a pop-up shop at JuJu Boutique, 6739 Reynolds St., Point Breeze, from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Browse a new collection of hand-painted and re-worked vintage pieces as well as some exclusive vintage finds.
Details: threepigsvintage.com
