Fashion FYI: Warby Parker East Liberty to open Saturday

Walk the runway

The Murrysville Economic and Community Development Corporation is hosting the MECDC Fashion Show and Taste of Murrysville from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at Franklin Regional Middle School. The fashion show will feature collections from local boutiques — Bare it, The Rack, Katwalk Clothing and Gifts, Exquisite Bride, Enchanted by Crush, Pure Barre and The Dancer's Closet. Tickets are $20.

Details: 412-480-7023

Fashion show

The YWCA Westmoreland County's annual fashion show Rhapsody in Blue is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Rizzo's Malabar Inn in Crabtree. The style event will feature fashions from the YWCA thrift shop modeled by clients, customers and friends of the organization. Tickets are $50, $100 for VIP.

Details: 724-834-9390 or ywcawestmoreland.org

Many as one

Many As One: Evening Design Workshop with designer Tereneh Mosley is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. At the workshop, participants will help Mosley design a look for her Spring 2018 New York Fashion Week collection and an upcoming Creative Reuse exhibition. Visitors also will be able to create your own headpiece or jewelry or T-shirt. Tickets are $10-$35.

Details: 412-473-0100

Fashion Fridays

The Oakland Pop-Up Fashion Boutique is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22 at Forbes Digital Plaza, 235 Atwood St. in Oakland. Enjoy fashion vendors, style trucks and digital art.

Details: 412-683-6243

Dress the part

Shawna Solomon, owner of Exotic Hush Boutique, will host Dress the Part from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at 620 Wood St., Wilkinsburg. She will offer styling advice for the workplace as well as participate in a makeup demonstration by Tanecia Hodges.

Details: exotichushbrand.com

Pop-up shop

Three Pigs Vintage will have a pop-up shop at JuJu Boutique, 6739 Reynolds St., Point Breeze, from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Browse a new collection of hand-painted and re-worked vintage pieces as well as some exclusive vintage finds.

Details: threepigsvintage.com

