Fashion

Try out some cool shades at Pittsburgh's new Warby Parker

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 9:57 a.m.
Warby Parker East Liberty will open Aug. 19. Inside the store located at 6014 Penn Ave., you will find an optical library with a full collection of eyeglasses and sunglasses. Special to this location will be a pair of limited-edition frames called the Downing in English Oak with Flash Mirrored Pacific Blue lenses. Prices start at $95. Warby Parker was founded in 2010 and has 50 locations across the U.S and Canada. This will be the second store in Pennsylvania –Philadelphia was the first. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
SARA ESSEX BRADLEY
The Downing in English Oak sunglasses with Flash Mirrored Pacific Blue lenses will only be offered at the Warby Parker East Liberty location.
WARBY PARKER
Updated 48 minutes ago

Warby Parker, which started as an online eyeglass retailer in 2010, continues to expand its brick and mortar stores, including a new Pittsburgh location.

Warby Parker East Liberty will open Aug. 19 with a full collection of eyeglasses and sunglasses. Prices start at $95. Special to this location will be a pair of limited-edition frames called the Downing in English Oak with Flash Mirrored Pacific Blue lenses.

“Warby Parker started out seven years ago as a passion project that operated from out of our apartments while we were still full-time students,” says co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa. “So we love the spirit and entrepreneurship and innovation in the air here. That's not even to mention the art, the history — and, of course, the Pittsburgh customers we'll finally get to meet in person.”

The company gained attention online with its “Home-Try-On” program, which allows customers to choose five frames from the website to try on at home for five days, free of charge.

Warby Parker was founded by a group of students at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. It now has 50 locations across the U.S and Canada.

This will be the second store in Pennsylvania — Philadelphia was the first. United Kingdom-based illustrator Anna Wray has created playful original artwork to brighten the store's exterior, as well as an original mural for the space behind the marble reference desk.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

