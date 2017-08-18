Try out some cool shades at Pittsburgh's new Warby Parker

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Warby Parker, which started as an online eyeglass retailer in 2010, continues to expand its brick and mortar stores, including a new Pittsburgh location.

Warby Parker East Liberty will open Aug. 19 with a full collection of eyeglasses and sunglasses. Prices start at $95. Special to this location will be a pair of limited-edition frames called the Downing in English Oak with Flash Mirrored Pacific Blue lenses.

“Warby Parker started out seven years ago as a passion project that operated from out of our apartments while we were still full-time students,” says co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa. “So we love the spirit and entrepreneurship and innovation in the air here. That's not even to mention the art, the history — and, of course, the Pittsburgh customers we'll finally get to meet in person.”

The company gained attention online with its “Home-Try-On” program, which allows customers to choose five frames from the website to try on at home for five days, free of charge.

Warby Parker was founded by a group of students at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. It now has 50 locations across the U.S and Canada.

This will be the second store in Pennsylvania — Philadelphia was the first. United Kingdom-based illustrator Anna Wray has created playful original artwork to brighten the store's exterior, as well as an original mural for the space behind the marble reference desk.

