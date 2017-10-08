Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fashion

Fashion takes center stage at annual benefit runway show

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
A photo from last year's Westmoreland Cultural Trust's annual Runway Fashion Show of models on the catwalk. The 13th annual style event, FashionFusion, is Oct. 18 at the Palace Theatre stage in Greensburg. Models on the runway will showcase 14 local retailers.
SAVANNAH BUTLER
A photo from last year's Westmoreland Cultural Trust's annual Runway Fashion Show of models on the catwalk. The 13th annual style event, FashionFusion, is Oct. 18 at the Palace Theatre stage in Greensburg. Models on the runway will showcase 14 local retailers.
A photo from last year's Westmoreland Cultural Trust's annual Runway Fashion Show of models on the catwalk. The 13th annual style event, FashionFusion, is Oct. 18 at the Palace Theatre stage in Greensburg. Models on the runway will showcase 14 local retailers.
SAVANNAH BUTLER
A photo from last year's Westmoreland Cultural Trust's annual Runway Fashion Show of models on the catwalk. The 13th annual style event, FashionFusion, is Oct. 18 at the Palace Theatre stage in Greensburg. Models on the runway will showcase 14 local retailers.
Wendy Bell returns as emcee for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual Runway Fashion Show, FashionFusion, to be held Oct. 18 at the Palace Theatre stage in Greensburg. She will highlight the local Westmoreland County retailers on the runway.
SAVANNAH BUTLER
Wendy Bell returns as emcee for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual Runway Fashion Show, FashionFusion, to be held Oct. 18 at the Palace Theatre stage in Greensburg. She will highlight the local Westmoreland County retailers on the runway.
One of the styles from The Black Bunny Boutique in Ligonier that will be showcased at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual Runway Fashion Show, FashionFusion, to be held Oct. 18 at the Palace Theatre stage in Greensburg. The store is one 14 local retailers displaying the latest trends on the runway.
One of the styles from The Black Bunny Boutique in Ligonier that will be showcased at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual Runway Fashion Show, FashionFusion, to be held Oct. 18 at the Palace Theatre stage in Greensburg. The store is one 14 local retailers displaying the latest trends on the runway.
One of the styles from Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva in Greensburg that will be showcased at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual Runway Fashion Show, FashionFusion, to be held Oct. 18 at the Palace Theatre stage in Greensburg. The store is one 14 local retailers displaying the latest trends on the runway.
CROSSROADS BOUTIQUE & CATTIVA
One of the styles from Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva in Greensburg that will be showcased at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual Runway Fashion Show, FashionFusion, to be held Oct. 18 at the Palace Theatre stage in Greensburg. The store is one 14 local retailers displaying the latest trends on the runway.
One of the styles from Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva in Greensburg that will be showcased at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual Runway Fashion Show, FashionFusion, to be held Oct. 18 at the Palace Theatre stage in Greensburg. The store is one 14 local retailers displaying the latest trends on the runway.
One of the styles from Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva in Greensburg that will be showcased at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual Runway Fashion Show, FashionFusion, to be held Oct. 18 at the Palace Theatre stage in Greensburg. The store is one 14 local retailers displaying the latest trends on the runway.

Updated 7 hours ago

The trendiest stylish looks will take center stage at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show.

The location of the catwalk for this year's event is the time-honored Palace Theatre's stage in Greensburg. The chic evening of the latest in fall fashion for women, men and children — dubbed FashionFusion — will include a runway show of collections from 14 local retailers, as well as a VIP pre-party, an after-party and shopping opportunities. Styles will range from workout gear to evening wear.

Proceeds support programs of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust and the Palace Theatre.

The VIPs arrive at 6 p.m. and will enjoy beverages and food courtesy Jaffre's Restaurant in Greensburg. The models take the runway at 7 p.m., with returning emcee Wendy Bell.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a special presentation will honor five individuals in the show whose lives have been affected by the disease.

Following the runway show, all guests are invited to the after-party, which will include complimentary hors d'oeuvre and dessert stations, a cash bar, and an array of pop-up shops for pampering or early holiday shopping.

“We are fortunate to have an incredible committee of volunteers,” says Mike Langer, president of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust. “Thanks to their dedication, and our loyal community supporters, this event has grown into one of the largest fashion-focused events featuring local retailers and vendors in Westmoreland County.”

Carol Gaffey, owner of Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva in Greensburg, has participated since the beginning.

“We like to support such a local event and this one is professionally done and upscale,” Gaffey says. “All of the store owners come together and support each other for this event because it's for a great cause. People have come to us after seeing our looks on the runway and wanting to buy those outfits. It helps give all of businesses exposure.”

Gaffey, who will have five models walk the runway showcasing the best of fall's sweaters, dresses and pants, says this show has an outstanding reputation, and it keeps getting better. The guests who attend have a good time seeing all the latest fashions.

Stephany Frede, owner of the Black Bunny Boutique in Ligonier, which offers an eclectic mix of apparel, shoes and accessories and gifts, says this event is always so popular.

“It's a great show, and it's for a good cause,” says Frede, who will have five models featuring the latest fall trends, including faux fur. “It's a fun evening out.”

Vendors

New to the runway: D|SW Fashions on Lincoln Ave., Greensburg; Locally Raised Little Ones, Greensburg; Maurices, Greensburg; Millers' Prom and Formal Wear, Greensburg; Roxberry Boutique, Greensburg; Spa 309 Salon & Boutique, Greensburg; Black Bunny Boutique, Ligonier; Tocara Jewelry, Trafford; and Wight Elephant Boutique, North Huntingdon

Returning to the runway: Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva, Greensburg; Katwalk Clothing & Gifts, Murrysville; Lapels A Fine Mens Clothier, Greensburg; Pure Barre, Murrysville; and Wigs ‘N More, Inc. & Mastectomy Boutique, Latrobe

Pop-up shops: Artisans of Hands and Heart; Cornucopia; Crossroads Boutique Cattiva; doTERRA Essential Oils; Flawless, Darling Boutique; Ice & Elegance; Lapels, A Fine Mens Clothier; Locally Raised Little Ones; LuLaRoe; Michelle's Bella Boutique & Day Spa; Nerium International; Penelope's Gifts & More; Rare Soul; Roxberry Boutique; SeneGence International; Tocara Jewelry; and Wight Elephant Boutique.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review and Valley News Dispatch staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.