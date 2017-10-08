Fashion takes center stage at annual benefit runway show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The trendiest stylish looks will take center stage at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 13th annual runway fashion show.

The location of the catwalk for this year's event is the time-honored Palace Theatre's stage in Greensburg. The chic evening of the latest in fall fashion for women, men and children — dubbed FashionFusion — will include a runway show of collections from 14 local retailers, as well as a VIP pre-party, an after-party and shopping opportunities. Styles will range from workout gear to evening wear.

Proceeds support programs of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust and the Palace Theatre.

The VIPs arrive at 6 p.m. and will enjoy beverages and food courtesy Jaffre's Restaurant in Greensburg. The models take the runway at 7 p.m., with returning emcee Wendy Bell.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a special presentation will honor five individuals in the show whose lives have been affected by the disease.

Following the runway show, all guests are invited to the after-party, which will include complimentary hors d'oeuvre and dessert stations, a cash bar, and an array of pop-up shops for pampering or early holiday shopping.

“We are fortunate to have an incredible committee of volunteers,” says Mike Langer, president of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust. “Thanks to their dedication, and our loyal community supporters, this event has grown into one of the largest fashion-focused events featuring local retailers and vendors in Westmoreland County.”

Carol Gaffey, owner of Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva in Greensburg, has participated since the beginning.

“We like to support such a local event and this one is professionally done and upscale,” Gaffey says. “All of the store owners come together and support each other for this event because it's for a great cause. People have come to us after seeing our looks on the runway and wanting to buy those outfits. It helps give all of businesses exposure.”

Gaffey, who will have five models walk the runway showcasing the best of fall's sweaters, dresses and pants, says this show has an outstanding reputation, and it keeps getting better. The guests who attend have a good time seeing all the latest fashions.

Stephany Frede, owner of the Black Bunny Boutique in Ligonier, which offers an eclectic mix of apparel, shoes and accessories and gifts, says this event is always so popular.

“It's a great show, and it's for a good cause,” says Frede, who will have five models featuring the latest fall trends, including faux fur. “It's a fun evening out.”

Vendors

New to the runway: D|SW Fashions on Lincoln Ave., Greensburg; Locally Raised Little Ones, Greensburg; Maurices, Greensburg; Millers' Prom and Formal Wear, Greensburg; Roxberry Boutique, Greensburg; Spa 309 Salon & Boutique, Greensburg; Black Bunny Boutique, Ligonier; Tocara Jewelry, Trafford; and Wight Elephant Boutique, North Huntingdon

Returning to the runway: Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva, Greensburg; Katwalk Clothing & Gifts, Murrysville; Lapels A Fine Mens Clothier, Greensburg; Pure Barre, Murrysville; and Wigs ‘N More, Inc. & Mastectomy Boutique, Latrobe

Pop-up shops: Artisans of Hands and Heart; Cornucopia; Crossroads Boutique Cattiva; doTERRA Essential Oils; Flawless, Darling Boutique; Ice & Elegance; Lapels, A Fine Mens Clothier; Locally Raised Little Ones; LuLaRoe; Michelle's Bella Boutique & Day Spa; Nerium International; Penelope's Gifts & More; Rare Soul; Roxberry Boutique; SeneGence International; Tocara Jewelry; and Wight Elephant Boutique.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review and Valley News Dispatch staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.