Fashion FYI: Levi's offering new Steelers fashions
Updated 7 hours ago
Levi's is expanding its National Football League collection of officially licensed apparel to include new options for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. The line includes a T-shirt, rugby shirt, plaid western shirt and a vintage chambray shirt for men and women. All styles include the team logo. Prices range from $35-$78. The Levi's brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool.
Details: levi.com/NFL
New boutique
Goatfeathers Boutique is open in Oakmont at 618 Allegheny River Blvd. This shop sells footwear, jewelry and handmade scarves and bags.
Details: 412-426-9080 or goatfeathersboutique.com
Self-image classes
Dianne and Jaylee Lemon, owners of ReFined Culture, an image consulting and personal transformation business will be holding self-image classes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 17 and 24 at the Sylvia Elsayed Energy Innovation Center, 1435 Bedford Ave., in Pittsburgh's Uptown. The mother-and-son team will offer tips on understanding your body image so you can maximize your style with professional fashion guidance. Cost is $99.
Details: 412-482-3381
Beauty in the ‘Burgh
Put on your little black dress and attend the Beauty in the ‘Burgh event from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Skybar, 1603 E. Carson St., on Pittsburgh's South Side. This first-time event will feature tips from beauty experts.
Tickets are $20.
Details: 412-431-8800 or skybarpgh.com
Ladies night
The Ladies Night Out event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Butler Country Club, 310 Country Club Rd., in Butler. There will a fashion show, auction, live music and shopping. The event benefits the breast cancer programs and services at Butler Health System.
Tickets are $30.
Details: 724-283-6666 or butlerhealthsystem.org
— JoAnne Klimovich Harrop