Fashion FYI: L.L. Bean hits the road, lands at Pitt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

L.L. Bean is hitting the road and making a stop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24 at the University of Pittsburgh's William Pitt Union driveway, patio and lawn.

The goal of the tour is to bring the “Be an Outsider” campaign to life and encourage students to share their love of the outdoors. As part of the Maine company's college tour, the stop will feature a pop-up shopping trailer stocked with everything from Bean boots and pom hats to sweater fleeces and slippers and a first-ever custom lace station where students can customize their Bean boots with laces of all colors — perfect for showing off school pride.

There will be crash courses in map and compass skills, and the famous bootmobile will also be there with games and giveaways.

Details: llbean.com

Shop ‘til you drop

The Shop ‘Til You Drop consignment store bus tour is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4. There will be six stops, including Consignment Cottage, Eco Chic, Kindred Spirits, Style Encore, Savvy Fox and Wearwoof. Enjoy lunch, wine and chocolate. Tickets are $40. Deadline is Oct. 28.

Details: 412-262-0833 or shopconsignmentcottage.com

Beauty week

Nordstrom in Ross Park Mall is hosting Beauty Trend Week Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. There will be opportunities for one-on-one time with beauty experts, offering tips and tricks to nail the latest trends. Free, but appointments are suggested. Details: 412-548-4300 or Nordstrom.com

It's back

The Limited, which closed its brick and mortar stores earlier in 2017, has re-launched its website. Shop for clothing, accessories and jewelry. Details: thelimited.com

Behind the veil

The Behind the Veil pop-up bridal brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 provided by Modern Era Weddings and The Wedding Factory at 2402 Sidney St. on Pittsburgh's South Side. Meet with wedding insiders and experts. Free, but registration is recommended. Details: 412-977-0891 or pittsburghweddingfactory.com

Redd up

Clean out your closest and donate at the semi-annual Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the store at 2866 Banksville Rd. in Pittsburgh. Donations benefit Humane Animal rescue. Details: 412-345-7300 or humaneanimalrescue.org

Go pink

Pino's Contemporary Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 6738 Reynolds St., Point Breeze, will host a Sabika Pink Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23. During the event, 20 percent of sales and 25 percent of exclusive Pink Party collection pieces will be donated to Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh. Enjoy light refreshments and appetizers while you shop. Details: 724-518-6263 or sabika-jewelry.com

Send Fashion FYI items to JoAnne Klimovich Harrop at jharrop@tribweb.com.