Patricia Nash, handbag designer, coming to Macy's in Greensburg, South Hills
Updated 48 minutes ago
Handbag and footwear designer Patricia Nash will be coming to the area for a meet-and-great from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Macy's in Westmoreland Mall and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Macy's in South Hills Village.
There will be entertainment as well as a chance to win a Benvenuto tote in the iconic signature map print and a gift with purchase, while supplies last.
Nash has been designing premium leather handbags for over 20 years. She honed her expertise designing for a wide range of global brands from Disney to Warner Bros. to Banana Republic, Express and American Eagle. She launched Patricia Nash Designs in 2010. Her handbags are made of Italian leather through old world craftsmanship and techniques like hand-dying, hand-cutting and hand-sewing.
Details: patricianashdesigns.com
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.