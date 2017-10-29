FASHION FYI: Designer Days, trunk shows and bridal events

Designer deals

The 47th annual Designer Days, sponsored by the National Council of Jewish Women, Pittsburgh Section is Nov. 2 to 5. The shopping event which features new and gently-used clothing and accessories at incredible prices opens with a patron party from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2 (tickets are $45, $40 in advance) at 125 51st. St., Lawrenceville. The public sale is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3-4 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 (admission is free Nov. 3-5, everything is 50 percent off on Nov. 5). Save up to 80 percent on designer collections such as Tory Burch, Stuart Weitzman, St. John, Versace and Jimmy Choo. The event benefits the National Council of Jewish Women, Pittsburgh Section's community service programs that improve the lives of women, children and families as well as supporting The Center for Women, children's rooms in the courts, and the Back 2 School store.

Details: 412-742-4951 or ncjwpgh.org

Turning 10

Irwin's Ladies Nite out event is celebrating its 10th anniversary from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 2. The evening begins and ends at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin, with a fashion show at 8:45 p.m. Make stops at other area shops in between for great deals on merchandise. Free.

Details: 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Getting married?

Cavanaugh's Bride Show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. Visit with more than 100 wedding vendors. Tickets are $12, $10 in advance.

Details: 412-206-0096 or brideshow.com

Bridal events

MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., is hosting its MommaPalooza Mother's Dress Spectacular and a Sincerity Bridal Trunk Show Nov. 3-5 by appointment. The mother-of-the-bride and mother-of-the-groom event features designers MGNY, Montage and Social Occasions. There will be an additional 150-250 dresses in the store. The trunk show will feature extra styles not always in the store as well as an opportunity to meet Sincerity Bridal representative Josh Cody. Receive a 10 percent discount during these events.

Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

Trunk shows

• Glitter & Grit, a bridal boutique at 5300 Butler St., Lawrenceville is having a Samantha Sleeper trunk show Nov. 3-5, by appointment. This line is known for classic contemporary meets modern romance. Details: 412-781-2375 or glitterandgritpgh.com

• Larrimor's, 249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh is having a Stizzoli spring/summer trunk show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2-4. Stizzoli creates fine knits manufactured in Italy. Meet company representative Lino Puccio. Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com

Fashion forward

The Manor Public Library, 44 Main St., Manor, bordering Penn Township and Jeannette, is having a Ladies Night fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3. Shop LuLaRoe, custom Swarovski crystal jewelry, and LipSense lip color. Free.

Details: 724-864-6850 or manorpubliclibrary.org

Go vintage

The Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer is a two-day vendor fair 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at Teamsters Hall Local 249, 4701 Butler St., Lawrenceville. It will feature more than 30 local and regional sellers of fashion, vinyl and furnishings.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Pittsburgh's Center for Victims, a provider of services, advocacy and education for victims of all crime. Tickets are $15 for the Nov. 3 Night Owl Party and $5 for Nov. 4. Children under 12 are free.

Details: pghvintagemixer.com

It's not garbage

The 16th annual Garbage Bag Gala & Fashion Show Giving & Glamorous is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Fairmont Pittsburgh, 510 Market St., Downtown Pittsburgh. This runway event features creative designs from local boutiques fashioned completely out of garbage bags and other recyclable materials. The evening benefits The Salvation Army's Family Caring Center, the only shelter in the Pittsburgh area that houses entire families, including men, women and children. Guests are invited to wear their own “trash wear.” Tickets are $75.

Details: salvationarmyusa.org

Send Fashion FYI items to JoAnne Klimovich Harrop at jharrop@tribweb.com.