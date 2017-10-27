Morninglory boutique in Murrysville set to close after 21 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Morninglory, 4542 William Penn Highway in Murrysville, is closing after 21 years in business. Owner Deb Trevellini plans to retire and is selling all of her inventory, fixtures and equipment most likely by mid-December. There will be varying discounts throughout the store.

Trevellini considered selling the accessories boutique, and was approached by potential buyers, but opted for liquidation.

“Morning has been my life's work and focus for more than two decades,” Trevellini says. “As difficult as closing is, I want to begin writing the next chapter on a clean slate.”

The boutique introduced popular accessories and gift lines to Westmoreland County such as Alex and Ani, Nora Fleming, Qudo, T. Jazelle and Vera Bradley. The business has partnered with many local organizations for fundraising, dedicating 10 percent of its annual profits to charity.

“Closing Morning Glory is bittersweet for me,” Trevellini says. “I've been blessed with community support and loyal customers for many, many years. My staff, the ‘Glo Girls,' has shared my dream with their dedication, customer focus, and upbeat spirit since the very beginning.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Details: 724-733-8998 or shopmorningglory.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop