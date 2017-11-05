Fashion FYI: Mihalik Designs features at RAW Pittsburgh's Savor event

RAW Pittsburgh presents Savor at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Xtaza, 1620 Smallman St., Pittsburgh's Strip District.

RAW is an independent arts organization for artists, by artists which provides those within the first 10 years of their creative careers with the tools, resources and exposure needed to inspire and cultivate creativity. RAW showcases indie talent in visual art, film, music, performance art, hair and makeup artistry, photography and fashion designs.

One of the fashion designers being showcased is Taylor Mihalik of Mihalik Designs. An Art Institute of Pittsburgh graduate, she is a menswear designer whose fall/winter collection called Balance, expresses her inspiration of predominantly dark tones as the textures reflect rigid architectural views. Combining oversized and tailored features each garment designed to be versatile staple pieces. Tickets are $30, $22 in advance.

Details: rawartists.org

Bag it

The second annual Norwin Chamber Purse Bash is 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at Colton Hall, 3100 Blocks Road, Claridge. Guests could win handbags by Coach and Michael Kors. Tickets are $30.

Details: 724-863-0888 or norwinchamber.com

On the runway

The University of Pittsburgh South Asian Student Association is having its South Asian Student Association Fall Fashion Show from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 10 at William Pitt Union, 3959 Fifth Ave., Oakland. The runway event will showcase cultural clothing and celebrate the beauty of diversity. Proceeds benefit Sakhi, a New York-based organization that helps to support women who have gone through domestic violence or sexual assault. Tickets are $5, $3 in advance.

Details: upittsasa@gmail.com

Happy hour

Studio Booth, 6343 Penn Ave., in Pittsburgh's East End, is having a Kevin.Murphy Holiday Kits happy hour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. These limited edition hair beauty kits make great gifts. Enjoy cocktails and appetizers and a 10 percent discount off a kit. Free, but pre-registration is required by Nov. 8.

Details: 412-362-6684 or studio-booth.com

A piece of shopping history

Meet authors Melanie Linn Gutowski and WQED's Rick Sebak under the Kaufmann's Clock, at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Smithfield Street in Pittsburgh from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 12 for a book release party celebrating the first pictorial history of Kaufmann's Department Store from Arcadia Publishing. Kaufmann's was a force in Pittsburgh retail. The 12-floor store sold everything from cosmetics and groceries to wedding gowns and lawn mowers. Under the leadership of Edgar J. Kaufmann and wife Liliane, the store became a forum for exhibitions of art, cutting-edge technology, and Parisian haute couture. Generations of Pittsburghers met friends and family “under the famous Kaufmann's clock.” The book costs $21.99 and will be available that evening and then in stores and online Nov. 13.

Details: missmellie.com

Trunk shows

MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg, is having Ella Rosa Bridals by Kenneth Winston trunk show Nov. 10-12 by appointment. This line was recently added to the store. Receive a 10 percent discount during show days.

Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

Glitter & Grit, a bridal boutique, 5300 Butler St., Lawrenceville, is having a Nicole Miller trunk show Nov. 10-12 by appointment. This collection is known for its simple, clean lines.

Details: 412-781-2375 or glitterandgritpgh.com