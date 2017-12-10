Fashion FYI: Now open, shop for a cause and holiday market

Now open

Madeleine George, a women's fashion boutique, is open at 5890½ Ellsworth Ave. in Shadyside. The shop, housed in the first floor of a Victorian-style house built in the late 1800s, features brands such as n:Philanthropy, LNA, Flying Monkey denim, Levis, BB Dakota, Project Social T, David Lerner, Misa Los Angeles and Flynn Skye and pieces from designers such as Vintage la Rose, Streets Ahead and B-low the Belt. Owners Nicole Rabner and Stacy Cohen of Pittsburgh want to offer items you won't find in other stores in the area. In addition to clothing, they have accessories such as jewelry, belts, hats and handbags.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Details: 412-362-6438

Shop for a cause

Emy Mack Collective, a women's luxury footwear, clothing and accessories boutique at 723 Filbert St., in Shadyside is hosting Get Together … Give Together events from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 13, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14-15. Shop the collections of Emy Mack shoes and other clothing and accessories brands — India Hicks, Ellsworth & Ivy, Sail to Sable, Yatra, Jade Tride and Gorjana Jewelry. Part of the proceeds benefit Project Theia, a non-profit organization focused on delivering specialized surgical care and education in low-income, developing countries.

Details: 412-681-1690 or emymackcollective.com

Holiday market

Kimpton Hotel Monaco, 620 William Penn Place, Pittsburgh, will host its first Wintermarket from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11-12. Shop in the pop-up marketplace, which will be filled with handmade goods from local vendors. LUXE Creative, a full-service creative studio based in Pittsburgh, will transform the space into winter wonderland.

Details: 412-471-1170 or monaco-pittsburgh.com

Give hunger the boot

Donate three or more items to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and save on a pair of regular-priced boots at Gordon Shoes, 108 W. Bridge St., at the Waterfront in Homestead through Dec. 31.

Details: 412-464-1007 or gordonshoes.com

Go to market

The Threadbare Holiday Market is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Threadbare Cider and Mead, 1291 Spring Garden Rd. on Pittsburgh's North Side. Vendors will be selling everything from clothing to jewelry.

Details: 412-322-5100 or threadbarecider.com

Trunk show

Larrimors, 249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh is having a Lourdes Chavez Couture spring/summer 2018 trunk show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 14-16. Meet company representative Bonnie Beard.

Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com

Fashion show

The Restored for God's Purpose Fashion Show & Christmas Concert is from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Pittsburgh Project, 2801 North Charles St. in the Perry South Neighborhood on Pittsburgh's North Side. The runway event will feature cancer survivors and help provide clothing assistance to those dealing with cancer and people transitioning from homelessness. Tickets are $15.

Details: 412-321-1678 or pittsburghproject.org