Fashion

Fashion FYI: Trunk shows and sidewalk sales

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Allure Bridals trunk show at MB Bride

MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg is having an Allure Bridals trunk show Jan. 12-14 by appointment. Meet Allure sales specialist Christian Range, who will offer advice and details about the line. The store will feature an additional 50 dresses from the collection that will be flown in for this event. Receive a 10 percent discount on any Allure wedding or bridesmaids gown purchased during show days.

Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

Launch party

The Rendezvous Spring Launch Party is from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Crowne Plaza Pittsburgh West, 401 Holiday Dr., Greentree. Catch a glimpse of Ruby Ribbon's 2018 collection. A stylist will help you find the perfect fit.

Free, but reservations are recommended.

Details: eventbrite.com

Sidewalk sale

The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon, 1500 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, is having a Winter Sidewalk Sale through Jan. 21. Stores will be offering deals inside and outside their entryways.

Details: 412-561-4000 or galleriapgh.com

— Staff reports

Send Fashion FYI items to JoAnne Klimovich Harrop at jharrop@tribweb.com.

