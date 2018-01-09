Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fashion

Kiya Tomlin hosts a ladies' tailgate party in advance of Steelers playoff run

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
BECKY THURNER PHOTOGRAPHY
John Altdorfer
Kiya Tomlin is kicking off the upcoming Steelers playoff run in style. The fashion designer, owner of Uptown by Kiya Tomlin, and wife of Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin, is hosting a Ladies' Playoff Tailgate at her East Liberty showroom — Kiya Tomlin Boutique.

Join the pre-game celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 where there will be food, wine, games, giveaways and a night of fashion. Wear your best black-and-gold outfit and peruse Tomlin's most recent collection — her pieces are designed to be comfortable clothes for stylish women — so you will be dressed in style to cheer on the team at 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Heinz Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tomlin has teamed with jewelry and luxury handbag designer Sandra Cadavid and milliner Gina Mazzotta who will be co-hosting the event and also showcasing some of their accessories that evening.

Kiya Tomlin Boutique is located at 5983 Broad St., East Liberty

Details: uptownsweats.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

