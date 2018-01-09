Kiya Tomlin hosts a ladies' tailgate party in advance of Steelers playoff run
Kiya Tomlin is kicking off the upcoming Steelers playoff run in style. The fashion designer, owner of Uptown by Kiya Tomlin, and wife of Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin, is hosting a Ladies' Playoff Tailgate at her East Liberty showroom — Kiya Tomlin Boutique.
Join the pre-game celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 where there will be food, wine, games, giveaways and a night of fashion. Wear your best black-and-gold outfit and peruse Tomlin's most recent collection — her pieces are designed to be comfortable clothes for stylish women — so you will be dressed in style to cheer on the team at 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Heinz Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
There is a long tradition of male designers dominating the fashion industry, but a new niche of female-run fashion brands are beginning to offer an alternative option. Support clothing labels designed by women, for women. #fashion https://t.co/mQi36rPP7L— Kiya Tomlin (@KiyaTomlin) January 6, 2018
Tomlin has teamed with jewelry and luxury handbag designer Sandra Cadavid and milliner Gina Mazzotta who will be co-hosting the event and also showcasing some of their accessories that evening.
Kiya Tomlin Boutique is located at 5983 Broad St., East Liberty
Details: uptownsweats.com
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.