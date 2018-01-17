Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fashion

Body art in all forms takes over next Carnegie Science Center 21+ Night

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
The human body serves as a canvas at the 21+ Science After Dark event from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh’s North Side.The event, 21+ Body Art, features special presentations about the science of makeup, piercings and tattoos. As an added bonus, Highmark SportsWorks will be open for this event.
The human body serves as a canvas at the 21+ Science After Dark event from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Side.

The event, 21+ Body Art, features special presentations about the science of makeup, piercings and tattoos. Guests can grab a drink from the cash bar, explore the different ways people decorate the human form, and even get a tattoo.

Visitors who have been thinking about getting a tattoo can go for a temporary look with free face and body painting, courtesy of artisans from Blushing Zebra. For a longer-lasting (but not permanent look), guests can enjoy intricate designs by Mehndi (henna art) by Soma, free of charge.

Artists Image Resources will offer visitors the chance to create temporary tattoos using photosensitive emulsion, mobile light boxes and water. For those looking to make a commitment, Torch and Dagger will be on site offering permanent tattoos for an additional cost (registration recommended).

There will also be a body art showcase by artist C.B. Perry featuring specialized body paint designs on models. Artists from the Steel City Bleed Black & Gold Tattoo Expo will lead a question and answer sessions about tattoos. Staff from Hot Rod Piercing will discuss the science and practice of body piercing. Different makeup techniques will be on display as artists from Beat By Nesh answer questions and offer tutorials on daily and event makeup.

As an added bonus, Highmark SportsWorks will be open for this event.

Tickets are $17, $12 in advance.

Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

