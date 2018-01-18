Good chemistry: Target to launch its own fragrance brand
Target is reinvigorating its fragrance assortment to include specialty fragrances and is launching its first exclusive brand, Good Chemistry.
The line will include four collections – confident and charming, cool and grounded, vibrant and playful and cool and collected -- inspired by different personalities, all created specifically with Target's beauty guests in mind. Each has four scents packaged as perfume, body spray or a rollerball.
They are made with essential oils and are both vegan and paraben free. The products will be available Jan. 21 both online and in stores at a price of under $25 each.
Haven't found the perfect scent yet? Come to target to check out good chemistry! The scents are designed to match your mood for the day at work or a night out with friends! @CBengert1 @DanielleBurin @StylistRachel15 pic.twitter.com/mqfRpfI2qD— Target Beauty T0794 (@T0794beauty) January 17, 2018
"Beauty at Target is all about the joy of discovering products that work best for you, and we want to ensure this philosophy rings true in fragrances," say Christina Hennington, senior vice president of beauty and essentials at Target in a news release. "That's why we are reinvigorating our fragrance collection by introducing Good Chemistry, an exclusive brand that is all about inspiring our guests to find unique scents that they love."
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.