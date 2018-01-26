Heart felt: Feb. 2 is National Wear Red Day supported by Macy's
Updated 17 hours ago
Macy's and the American Heart Association have united for American Heart Month and the Go Red for Women movement. Since joining this cause, Macy's has raised $65 million since 2004. Feb. 2 is National Wear Red Day where everyone—women and men -- is urged to don the bold color to create awareness for women's heart health.
Macy's Gives from the Heart This February for @American_Heart Association's Go Red for Women https://t.co/eV2xMYy5oA pic.twitter.com/AkeQVaakTl— Macy's News (@macysnews) January 24, 2018
Macy's shoppers who wear red from Jan. 31- Feb. 5 or purchase an official Red Dress pin for $3 will receive discounts storewide. All of the pin sales go back to the cause. A portion of sales from exclusive merchandising of two red dresses and one T-shirt goes back to Go Red.
In the U.S., cardiovascular diseases kill approximately 1 in 3 women each year. Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women. Cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. kill approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiovascular events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.
Show us what you plan to wear on National Wear Red Day (Feb. 2) #WearRedDay #GoRedForWomen pic.twitter.com/l7fp6cwdwk— GoRedForWomen (@GoRedForWomen) January 19, 2018
Details: macys.com
