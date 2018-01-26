Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fashion

Heart felt: Feb. 2 is National Wear Red Day supported by Macy's

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
Feb. 2 is National Wear Red Day and Macy's has teamed with the American Heart Association to support the cause. Portions of sales from this Thalia Sodi T-shirt ($29.50) will be donated.
The Go Red for Women red dress pin is the perfect accessory for National Wear Red Day on Feb. 2. Shoppers can purchase one at Macy's stores to help support the cause and bring awareness to women's heart health.
Feb. 2 is National Wear Red Day and Macy's has teamed with the American Heart Association to support the cause. Portions of sales from this Calvin Klein dress ($134) will be donated.
Feb. 2 is National Wear Red Day and Macy's has teamed with the American Heart Association to support the cause. Portions of sales from this Thalia Sodi dress ($99.50) will be donated.

Macy's and the American Heart Association have united for American Heart Month and the Go Red for Women movement. Since joining this cause, Macy's has raised $65 million since 2004. Feb. 2 is National Wear Red Day where everyone—women and men -- is urged to don the bold color to create awareness for women's heart health.

Macy's shoppers who wear red from Jan. 31- Feb. 5 or purchase an official Red Dress pin for $3 will receive discounts storewide. All of the pin sales go back to the cause. A portion of sales from exclusive merchandising of two red dresses and one T-shirt goes back to Go Red.

In the U.S., cardiovascular diseases kill approximately 1 in 3 women each year. Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women. Cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. kill approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiovascular events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

Details: macys.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

