Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fashion

Fashion FYI: Heart, bras, fragrances and more

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
I Made it! Market is hosting a Valentine’s Day -inspired event --I Made It! Sweet, an artisan pop-up event Feb. 10 at The Block Northway in Ross.
RACHELLYNN SCHOEN
I Made it! Market is hosting a Valentine’s Day -inspired event --I Made It! Sweet, an artisan pop-up event Feb. 10 at The Block Northway in Ross.
I Made it! Market is hosting two Valentine’s Day -inspired events -- I Made It! Mine and I Made It! Sweet artisan pop-up events on Pittsburgh’s South Side and The Block Northway in Ross.
RACHELLYNN SCHOEN
I Made it! Market is hosting two Valentine’s Day -inspired events -- I Made It! Mine and I Made It! Sweet artisan pop-up events on Pittsburgh’s South Side and The Block Northway in Ross.
The ecoChic resale boutique at Thorn Run Crossing in Coraopolis is closing Jan. 31 and will merge with Consignment Cottage (shown), 234 Moon Clinton Rd., Moon, which recently celebrated 25 years.
CONSIGNMENT COTTAGE
The ecoChic resale boutique at Thorn Run Crossing in Coraopolis is closing Jan. 31 and will merge with Consignment Cottage (shown), 234 Moon Clinton Rd., Moon, which recently celebrated 25 years.
Jill Stuart has partnered with Macy’s to create JILL Jill Stuart, a limited-edition spring ready-to-wear line that features bold floral prints, distinctive textiles, and eye-catching silhouettes. The collection is currently available on Macy's mobile app and online and officially launches in 151 Macy’s stores Feb. 15.
MACY'S
Jill Stuart has partnered with Macy’s to create JILL Jill Stuart, a limited-edition spring ready-to-wear line that features bold floral prints, distinctive textiles, and eye-catching silhouettes. The collection is currently available on Macy's mobile app and online and officially launches in 151 Macy’s stores Feb. 15.

Updated 11 hours ago

From the heart

The Pittsburgh Glass Center, 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship/Garfield area is having a make-it-now workshop demonstrating how to make heart pendants for a Valentine's Day gift at 4 p.m. Feb. 9. For $25, attendees can create a piece of glass jewelry. Please note due to the nature of hot glass, items cannot be taken with you that day, but will be available a few days later.

Details: 412-365-2145 or pittsburghglasscenter.org

Smells good

Glam Earth Natural & Organic Beauty Boutique, 218 E. Main St., Carnegie, is hosting Chemistry — A Make & Take for Two event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9. Bring your Valentine and enjoy wine and sweet treats while you make each other a custom-blended fragrance — maybe even a “love potion.” Cost is $45 per couple.

Details: 412-932-5644 or eventbrite.com

Get pampered

Bra guru Judy P. Masucci and fashion designer Kiya Tomlin are teaming up for Pampering You, an afternoon with complimentary mind, body and spirit services from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at Tomlin's studio, Uptown by Kiya Tomlin, 5983 Broad St., East Liberty. Treat yourself to massage sessions, lifestyle coaching, boudoir-style, bra fittings by Masucci and fashion advice from Tomlin.

Details: 412-361-2100

MommaPalooza

MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg is having a MommaPalooza and Mother's Dress Spectacular Feb. 9-11 by appointment. There will be an impressive number of mother-of-the-bride and mother-of-the-groom dresses.

Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me