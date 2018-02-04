Fashion FYI: Heart, bras, fragrances and more
Updated 11 hours ago
From the heart
The Pittsburgh Glass Center, 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship/Garfield area is having a make-it-now workshop demonstrating how to make heart pendants for a Valentine's Day gift at 4 p.m. Feb. 9. For $25, attendees can create a piece of glass jewelry. Please note due to the nature of hot glass, items cannot be taken with you that day, but will be available a few days later.
Details: 412-365-2145 or pittsburghglasscenter.org
Smells good
Glam Earth Natural & Organic Beauty Boutique, 218 E. Main St., Carnegie, is hosting Chemistry — A Make & Take for Two event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9. Bring your Valentine and enjoy wine and sweet treats while you make each other a custom-blended fragrance — maybe even a “love potion.” Cost is $45 per couple.
Details: 412-932-5644 or eventbrite.com
Get pampered
Bra guru Judy P. Masucci and fashion designer Kiya Tomlin are teaming up for Pampering You, an afternoon with complimentary mind, body and spirit services from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at Tomlin's studio, Uptown by Kiya Tomlin, 5983 Broad St., East Liberty. Treat yourself to massage sessions, lifestyle coaching, boudoir-style, bra fittings by Masucci and fashion advice from Tomlin.
Details: 412-361-2100
MommaPalooza
MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg is having a MommaPalooza and Mother's Dress Spectacular Feb. 9-11 by appointment. There will be an impressive number of mother-of-the-bride and mother-of-the-groom dresses.
Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com