I Made It! Market is hosting Valentine's Day-inspired pop-up marketplaces Feb. 3 and 10

I Made it! Market is hosting two Valentine's Day -inspired events -- I Made It! Mine and I Made It! Sweet artisan pop-up events on Pittsburgh's South Side and The Block Northway in Ross. The South Side location is at the former Joseph Beth Bookseller, 27th and Sidney Streets, from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 3 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at The Block Northway, 8013 McKnight Rd., Ross, in the first and second floor corridors next to the Designer Shoe Warehouse store.

There will also be hands-on Valentine's Day craft stations led by Workshop Pittsburgh, A519 Chocolate and Paint Monkey at The Block Northway event. There is a small fee.

Sick of me yet? Thanks for having me, IMI loves! Your support of my small business also supports my family and our collective community. We can't wait to meet you at #IMadeItSweet & will see you shopping at #IMadeItMine on February 3rd in the South… https://t.co/RSQ6uP1p6x pic.twitter.com/uhdjKvTzRA — I Made It! Market (@IMadeItMarket) January 26, 2018

Both events will feature 60-plus local artisans selling handcrafted wares – perfect presents for the one you love for Valentine's Day coming up on Feb. 14. Shoppers can expect to find hand turned wood, fine arts, bath and body products, and handcrafted jewelry.

The I Made It! Market has been active in the Pittsburgh area for over 10 years.

Details: imadeitmarket.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.