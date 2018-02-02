Limited-edition JILL Jill Stuart fashion line coming to Macy's
Jill Stuart has partnered with Macy's to create JILL Jill Stuart, a limited-edition, spring, ready-to-wear line that features bold floral prints, distinctive textiles, and eye-catching silhouettes. The collection is currently available on Macy's mobile app and online and officially launches Feb. 15 in 151 Macy's stores.
Items include fanciful dresses and lightly structured tops, skirts and pants. It's the ultimate "It Girl" collection and is priced from $89-$199.
Jill Stuart began with accessories and innovations such as a fashion backpack, cocktail mini dresses and plaid kilt skirts. Jill Stuart gained internationals renown with the movie "Clueless," by designing the iconic kilt seen throughout. JILL Jill Stuart was launched in 2013 as an offshoot of the Jill Stuart Brand specializing in evening wear dresses that is sold across the country at all major retailers as well as international retailers.
"Jill Stuart is rightly a favorite among the celebrity and scenester set, with covetable collections that are romantic and flirty with a modern, cool edge," says Cassandra Jones, senior vice-president of Macy's fashion in a news release. "The beautiful collection she's created for Macy's is quintessentially Jill Stuart, a range of dreamy 'It' Girl pieces that we're thrilled to share with our customers."
