Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fashion

Limited-edition JILL Jill Stuart fashion line coming to Macy's

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
Jill Stuart has partnered with Macy’s to create JILL Jill Stuart, a limited-edition spring ready-to-wear line that features bold floral prints, distinctive textiles, and eye-catching silhouettes. The collection is currently available on Macy's mobile app and online and officially launches in 151 Macy’s stores Feb. 15.
MACY'S
Jill Stuart has partnered with Macy’s to create JILL Jill Stuart, a limited-edition spring ready-to-wear line that features bold floral prints, distinctive textiles, and eye-catching silhouettes. The collection is currently available on Macy's mobile app and online and officially launches in 151 Macy’s stores Feb. 15.

Updated 5 hours ago

Jill Stuart has partnered with Macy's to create JILL Jill Stuart, a limited-edition, spring, ready-to-wear line that features bold floral prints, distinctive textiles, and eye-catching silhouettes. The collection is currently available on Macy's mobile app and online and officially launches Feb. 15 in 151 Macy's stores.

Items include fanciful dresses and lightly structured tops, skirts and pants. It's the ultimate "It Girl" collection and is priced from $89-$199.

Jill Stuart began with accessories and innovations such as a fashion backpack, cocktail mini dresses and plaid kilt skirts. Jill Stuart gained internationals renown with the movie "Clueless," by designing the iconic kilt seen throughout. JILL Jill Stuart was launched in 2013 as an offshoot of the Jill Stuart Brand specializing in evening wear dresses that is sold across the country at all major retailers as well as international retailers.

"Jill Stuart is rightly a favorite among the celebrity and scenester set, with covetable collections that are romantic and flirty with a modern, cool edge," says Cassandra Jones, senior vice-president of Macy's fashion in a news release. "The beautiful collection she's created for Macy's is quintessentially Jill Stuart, a range of dreamy 'It' Girl pieces that we're thrilled to share with our customers."

Details: macys.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me