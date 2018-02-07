Ross Park Mall will celebrate Lunar New Year to recognize the Year of the Dog

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chinese New Year, often known of Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is one of the most important dates on the Chinese calendar. It's a time to travel to visit family, honor ancestors, and make room for luck and good fortune in the year ahead.

In honor of Pittsburgh's Chinese community, Ross Park Mall will host a Lunar New Year celebration at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at center court. There will be colorful performances by the Pittsburgh Chinese Joy Dance Group, and a lion dance by The Steel Dragon.

The area is decorated in Asian-themed seating areas and vibrant Chinese décor. Stop by Guest Services for a fortune cookie.

Please join us at Ross Park Mall on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. in Center Court for a celebration of Lunar New Year featuring the Pittsburgh Chinese Joy Dance Group and The Steel Dragon. pic.twitter.com/UjBG3M0nLS — Ross Park Mall (@Ross_Park_Mall) February 6, 2018

This is the Year of the Dog. According to the 12-year-cycle of animals in the Chinese Zodiac, those born in the Year of the Dog are known for steadfast loyalty to family, friends and work. They are honest, just, and popular and like to help others fix their own bad habits. Previous Years of the Dog include 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970 and 1958.

Designers are creating looks inspired by the Year of the Dog.

Celebrate the coming of the Year of The Dog in style with a specially designed capsule collection by #GiorgioArmani . #GALunarNewYear Discover the collection for her on https://t.co/6UTs1dDDeI Discover the collection for him on https://t.co/9S59XWZ1Sh pic.twitter.com/Cy6Kt9q4iS — Giorgio Armani (@giorgioarmani) February 2, 2018

A closer look at the #GucciAce sneakers with detachable patches featuring dog images, part of the #Gucci Chinese New Year capsule to celebrate the Year of the Dog. The motifs are inspired by a pillow given as a gift to #AlessandroMichele by artist Helen Downie ( @Unskilledworker ). pic.twitter.com/Lnsr6MnjGg — gucci (@gucci) January 31, 2018

Ring in the Year of the Dog with an all red capsule collection. Join the celebration on https://t.co/LPxAHLVWb6 #FendiCNY pic.twitter.com/FThpuq6Q8m — Fendi (@Fendi) February 4, 2018

Details: shoprossparkmall.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.