Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fashion

Ross Park Mall will celebrate Lunar New Year to recognize the Year of the Dog

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
In honor of Pittsburgh’s Chinese community, Ross Park Mall will host a Lunar New Year celebration at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at center court.
COURTESY MARKOWITZ COMMUNICATIONS
In honor of Pittsburgh’s Chinese community, Ross Park Mall will host a Lunar New Year celebration at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at center court.
In honor of Pittsburgh’s Chinese community, Ross Park Mall will host a Lunar New Year celebration at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at center court.
COURTESY MARKOWITZ COMMUNICATIONS
In honor of Pittsburgh’s Chinese community, Ross Park Mall will host a Lunar New Year celebration at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at center court.

Updated 8 hours ago

Chinese New Year, often known of Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is one of the most important dates on the Chinese calendar. It's a time to travel to visit family, honor ancestors, and make room for luck and good fortune in the year ahead.

In honor of Pittsburgh's Chinese community, Ross Park Mall will host a Lunar New Year celebration at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at center court. There will be colorful performances by the Pittsburgh Chinese Joy Dance Group, and a lion dance by The Steel Dragon.

The area is decorated in Asian-themed seating areas and vibrant Chinese décor. Stop by Guest Services for a fortune cookie.

This is the Year of the Dog. According to the 12-year-cycle of animals in the Chinese Zodiac, those born in the Year of the Dog are known for steadfast loyalty to family, friends and work. They are honest, just, and popular and like to help others fix their own bad habits. Previous Years of the Dog include 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970 and 1958.

Designers are creating looks inspired by the Year of the Dog.

Details: shoprossparkmall.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me