Runway ready: Carnegie Mellon University's annual Lunar Gala fashion event is Feb. 17

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lunar Gala is a student-run organization at Carnegie Mellon University in Oakland invested in cultivating interdisciplinary creative talent within the community.

This annual fashion event is from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Jared L. Cohon University Center, 5032 Forbes Ave.

Originally created in 1997 to ring in the Chinese New Year, Lunar Gala has developed into a much larger production and has become a more impactful organization to the university and Pittsburgh area.

It is one of the largest fashion events in the city having sold out 1,200 seats with 140-plus students involved in producing, designing, modeling, and dancing in the show.

In 2017, 17 design teams created nearly 150 looks that incorporated mood sensing Intel chips, zip ties and sheet metal that reflected culture, technology, and reactions to current events in society.

This year's theme is Ferox. Ferox is primal. Ferox is chaotic. It is a return to instinct. Embodied by the human species, it represents a blind and reckless freedom that must be contained for the sake of maintaining the civility we all value and from which we all benefit. Ultimately, Ferox must be quelled.

Tickets are $25-$65

Details: lunargala.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.