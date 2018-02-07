The Market at Macy's opens with an event Feb. 10 at Ross Park Mall
Updated 5 hours ago
The Market @ Macy's launches in 10 stores nationwide including Ross Park Mall. These pop-up installations will offer shoppers the chance to discover new products, services, and activations each month. The stores will host emerging and established brands to provide a rotating selection of offerings.
Macys has a new marketplace concept called 'The Market @ Macy's.' https://t.co/HR8s3dyBlF— CNBC (@CNBC) February 6, 2018
Items will include chic and comfortable women's apparel from Boho Pretty, expert eyebrow threading from Miracle Brows, 3D paper greeting cards from Love Pop Cards and jewelry with a sophisticated take on bohemian culture from Kinsley Armelle. Additional brands will arrive in the coming months, including women's apparel and jewelry designer Bebe in May.
Macy's in Ross Park will host an event from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 with entertainment and giveaways.
Macy's Ventures Into Pop-Ups With 'The Market @ Macy's' Concept https://t.co/ttkQcHntm7 pic.twitter.com/0JD6h0l8HQ— Retail TouchPoints (@RTouchPoints) February 6, 2018
Details: macys.com/themarket
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.