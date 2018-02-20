Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fashion

Queen Elizabeth II makes first visit to London Fashion Week

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to fashion editor Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, as she visits London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in central London, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. (Yui Mok/Pool photo via AP)
Updated 10 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II has made her first visit to London Fashion Week to present an award recognizing British design excellence.

The 91-year-old monarch gave out the first Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design on Tuesday to London-born Richard Quinn.

She sat next to American Vogue chief editor Anna Wintour in the front row.

The queen wore an Angela Kelly duck egg blue tweed dress and jacket detailed with tiny Swarovski crystals.

She also toured showrooms before presenting the award on the final day of fashion week.

Quinn established his label in 2016 after studying fashion at Central Saint Martins and has been widely recognized as one of Britain's talented young designers

