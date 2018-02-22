Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fashion

Pittsburgh Opera to host 'A Song of Thrones' fashion event

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Opera hosts “A Song of Thrones,” a fashion event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on March 19 at the opera’s home, 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. This is a photo from last year's runway show.
COURTESY PITTSBURGH OPERA
The Pittsburgh Opera hosts "A Song of Thrones," a fashion event on March 19 at the opera's home, 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. Act 1 is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for cocktails, followed by the runway show from 7:30 to 8 p.m. which is Act 2 and post-show mingling is from 8 to 8:30 for Act 3.

The opera is partnering with Little Black Dress in Shadyside and Studio Booth in Pittsburgh's East End to bring stylish looks to the runway. Diane Misetic is a high-end women's contemporary designer who owns Little Black Dress will provide the latest styles from her collection, while Studio Booth, a premier salon and spa, will designe hair and makeup looks for the models.

Proceeds benefit the opera.

Tickets are $55, $150 for VIP.

Here are some looks from last year's show:

Details: 412-281-0912 or pittsburghopera.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JHarrop_Trib.

