JCPenney launches Laurie Hernandez-influenced tween brand

JCPenney is taking a cue from the digitally-connected, social-media inspired teen generation and launching an exclusive new brand — Obsess, that features rotating capsules by influential young women who promote a positive body image.

The brand's first collection, influenced by Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, features trendy tops, rompers, dresses and jeans designed for all body types. Obsess will launch online Feb. 26 and in 500 stores beginning March 2.

Hernandez said in a news release that her body changes so much between training, travel and down time that comfort is so important.

"I wanted to create casual, cool clothes for girls of all shapes," she said. "I am so excited to launch my Obsess capsule at JCPenney and help girls feel confident and comfortable."

Mark your calendars! Our newest Obsess x @lzhernandez02 collab launches online 2/26 and in select stores 3/3. pic.twitter.com/YVMPdbcKNe — JCPenney (@jcpenney) February 21, 2018

Obsess is available for girls in sizes 7 to 20, including plus sizes, with prices ranging from $21.99 to $34.99.

"Obsess is a very unique brand that allows JCPenney to reach a generation of girls who move rapidly from one fashion trend to another, as they discover new style inspiration through daily social media feeds," said James Starke, senior vice-president of merchandising for JCPenney in a news release. "By working with inspiring young women like Laurie Hernandez for unique capsule collections under the Obsess brand, JCPenney is able to offer tween girls the fresh, new styles they crave. As we focus on driving business to JCPenney, we have an opportunity with Obsess to attract an entirely new, and often elusive, Generation Z customer. Gen Z holds $44 billion in buying power (according to IMB Institute for Business Value) and is on track to becoming the largest consumer segment over the next few years, representing significant sales growth potential."

