Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fashion

Local designers create gowns for the Pittsburgh Film Office's Oscar Party fashion competition

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
This gown was created by Eva Dixon of Warrendale. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
SUZANNE MAURO
This gown was created by Eva Dixon of Warrendale. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
This gown was created by Gerald Love, of Coraopolis. He is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
SUZANNE MAURO
This gown was created by Gerald Love, of Coraopolis. He is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
This gown was created by Stephanie Moye, owner of Moye Hair Etc in Penn Hills. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
SUZANNE MAURO
This gown was created by Stephanie Moye, owner of Moye Hair Etc in Penn Hills. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
Here is the pattern for a dress created by Lisa Marie Bruno of McKees Rocks. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
LISA MARIE BRUNO
Here is the pattern for a dress created by Lisa Marie Bruno of McKees Rocks. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
This gown was created by Stephanie Moye, owner of Moye Hair Etc. in Penn Hills. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
SUZANNE MAURO
This gown was created by Stephanie Moye, owner of Moye Hair Etc. in Penn Hills. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
This sketch was created by Christianna Murray of West Mifflin. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
CHRISTIANNA MURRAY
This sketch was created by Christianna Murray of West Mifflin. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
This dress was created by Christianna Murray of West Mifflin. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
SUZANNE MAURO
This dress was created by Christianna Murray of West Mifflin. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
This gown was created by Leesa Kassler, owner of 2nd Avenue Boutique in Elizabeth. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
COURTESY LEESA KASSLER
This gown was created by Leesa Kassler, owner of 2nd Avenue Boutique in Elizabeth. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
This gown was created by Leesa Kassler, owner of 2nd Avenue Boutique in Elizabeth. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
COURTESY LEESA KASSLER
This gown was created by Leesa Kassler, owner of 2nd Avenue Boutique in Elizabeth. She is one of a dozen local designers who are finalists for the Pittsburgh Film Office's RATED PGH Red Carpet Design Competition. A winner will be chosen at the film office's annual Oscar party on March 4-- the Lights! Glamour! Action! gala at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

Updated 16 hours ago

The best actresses and actors in movies won't be the only names you will hear announced at the annual Pittsburgh Film Office's "Lights! Glamour! Action! Gala" on March 4. This evening that celebrates the Oscars at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, in Pittsburgh, also will recognize a dozen area designers in the Film Office's first-ever Rated PGH Red Carpet Design Competition.

This contest invited artists to create a gown, which included the "Rated PGH" logo in the design. The best dozen were chosen and their garments will be worn on models who will walk the red carpet on Oscar night at a stylish party that draws nearly 700 guests each year. A panel of judges will select a winner.

"We were amazed, but not surprised at the incredible local design talent in our area," says film office director Dawn Keezer, who hosted a review of the submissions last week. "The designs are beautiful, unique and we cannot wait to see them all on the red carpet."

Keezer says she believes the dresses will be well-received at the soiree, because the Oscar event is always about fashion. Guests don amazing gowns for Hollywood's big night to salute the best of the best in film. Keezer says she is pleased be able to add this style element to the festivities.

"We hope to continue this contest as part of our annual event," she says. "The designers have been incredible to work with, and we know that there is even more design talent out there that may want to join us in future years."

The finalists were selected Jan. 13 and each given a $50 stipend to be used on materials from Loom Exquisite Textiles, a fabric store in the Strip District.

Suzanne Mauro, Pittsburgh-based stylist and adjunct fashion instructor for the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, is part of the team hosting the competition.

"These designs are really fabulous," Mauro says. "It should be a fun experience for all the designers."

Garments will be judged on fashionable interpretation of the theme, originality, creativity, technique and construction.

The grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift certificate from Loom, a trophy and media recognition.

MEET THE DESIGNERS

Here are three of their stories:

Lisa Marie Bruno

The McKees Rocks resident spent years as a costume designer and fashion consultant. She is currently an educator, recently devoting her time to making adaptive clothing and apparel as well as jewelry and other accessories. She teaches individuals how to sew, hosts fashion events, and has a flair for vintage style.

For her submission, she says she was inspired by Pittsburgh's rich steel history, which gives the gown a little bit of an edgy style. She created her own pattern and used fabric that looks like steel beams with grommets and has embellished the garment with metal studs and rhinestones.

"I really enjoyed my work in the film industry," Bruno says. "I hadn't made something like it in years, so I was happy to do it. I don't care if I win. I just like to try new things and push myself to enter competitions like this one."

Leesa Kassler

The owner of 2nd Avenue Boutique in Elizabeth says has been her dream to dress a celebrity for the red carpet — so this will be almost as good as being in Hollywood. She designed a gown of embroidered black lace and sequins. She chose that hue as a nod to the Time's Up movement, which signifies the clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace.

"I want to do something for women," Kassler says. "They need support. This dress can make a positive statement. I am looking forward to seeing how it's received. I am so thrilled to be part of this event."

Gerald Love

The 2016 graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh was inspired by the thought of upcoming spring. Love, of Coraopolis, says there are so many talented designers and he is proud to be included in this group. He says you will see 12 different points of view, and that each designer appreciates what the other designers have created.

"Spring will soon be here, so I wanted to add some colors and prints to my dress," Love says. "I wanted the model walking the red carpet in my dress to have a different look. This has been an amazing experience. I can't wait for the event. I am excited to see how people react."

Other designers include: Eva Dixon, Gabriela Droz, Joshua Hodgson, Kelly Long, Brooke Mordaunt, Stephanie Moye, Bradford Mumpower, Christianna Murray and Jonathan J. Robinson.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Related Content
Oscar predictions: Who will win, who should win
Ahead of Sunday's 90th Academy Awards, Associated Press film writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle share their predictions for a ceremony that — at least ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me