Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fashion

Three nationally renowned bloggers coming to One Brilliant

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Anna Maleeva of Hello Gorgeous (hellogorge.com) (pictured) will be at One Brilliant in Aspinwall for an evening of shopping and offering style advice on March 15. She is one of three bloggers to be part of the ongoing series. Tori Mistick of Wear, Wag and Repeat (wearwagrepeat.com) will be in store on March 29 and Jess Gibboney of Wavy Alabaster (wavyalabaster.com) is making an appearance on April 12.
COURTESY ANNA MALEEVA
Anna Maleeva of Hello Gorgeous (hellogorge.com) (pictured) will be at One Brilliant in Aspinwall for an evening of shopping and offering style advice on March 15. She is one of three bloggers to be part of the ongoing series. Tori Mistick of Wear, Wag and Repeat (wearwagrepeat.com) will be in store on March 29 and Jess Gibboney of Wavy Alabaster (wavyalabaster.com) is making an appearance on April 12.
Anna Maleeva of Hello Gorgeous (hellogorge.com) (pictured) will be at One Brilliant in Aspinwall for an evening of shopping and offering style advice on March 15. She is one of three bloggers to be part of the ongoing series. Tori Mistick of Wear, Wag and Repeat (wearwagrepeat.com) will be in store on March 29 and Jess Gibboney of Wavy Alabaster (wavyalabaster.com) is making an appearance on April 12.
RICHELLE SZYPULSKI
Anna Maleeva of Hello Gorgeous (hellogorge.com) (pictured) will be at One Brilliant in Aspinwall for an evening of shopping and offering style advice on March 15. She is one of three bloggers to be part of the ongoing series. Tori Mistick of Wear, Wag and Repeat (wearwagrepeat.com) will be in store on March 29 and Jess Gibboney of Wavy Alabaster (wavyalabaster.com) is making an appearance on April 12.
Tori Mistick of Wear, Wag and Repeat (wearwagrepeat.com) (pictured) will be at One Brilliant in Aspinwall for an evening of shopping and offering style advice on March 29. She is one of three bloggers to be part of the ongoing series. Anna Maleeva of Hello Gorgeous (hellogorge.com) will be in store on March 15 and Jess Gibboney of Wavy Alabaster (wavyalabaster.com) is making an appearance on April 12.
COURTESY TORI MISTICK
Tori Mistick of Wear, Wag and Repeat (wearwagrepeat.com) (pictured) will be at One Brilliant in Aspinwall for an evening of shopping and offering style advice on March 29. She is one of three bloggers to be part of the ongoing series. Anna Maleeva of Hello Gorgeous (hellogorge.com) will be in store on March 15 and Jess Gibboney of Wavy Alabaster (wavyalabaster.com) is making an appearance on April 12.
Jessa Gibboney of Wavy Alabaster (wavyalabaster.com (pictured) is making an appearance on April 12 at One Brilliant in Aspinwall for an evening of shopping and offering style advice. She is one of three bloggers to be part of the ongoing series. Tori Mistick of Wear, Wag and Repeat (wearwagrepeat.com) will be in store on March 29 and Anna Maleeva of Hello Gorgeous (hellogorge.com) will make an appearance on March 15.
COURTESY JESSA GIBBONEY
Jessa Gibboney of Wavy Alabaster (wavyalabaster.com (pictured) is making an appearance on April 12 at One Brilliant in Aspinwall for an evening of shopping and offering style advice. She is one of three bloggers to be part of the ongoing series. Tori Mistick of Wear, Wag and Repeat (wearwagrepeat.com) will be in store on March 29 and Anna Maleeva of Hello Gorgeous (hellogorge.com) will make an appearance on March 15.

Updated 14 hours ago

One Brilliant, 12 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall is hosting three nationally-renowned bloggers from 5 to 7 p.m. March 15, March 29 and April 12. It's a way to merge fashion and retail and an opportunity to meet, shop and receive fashion advice from Anna Maleeva of Hello Gorgeous (hellogorge.com) on March 15.

Tori Mistick of Wear, Wag and Repeat (wearwagrepeat.com) will be instore on March 29.

Visit with Jessa Gibboney of Wavy Alabaster (wavyalabaster.com) on April 12.

Details: 412-781-3443 or onebrilliant.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me