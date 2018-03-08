Irwin resident wins the Pittsburgh Film Office's Red Carpet Competition

And the winner is…

Brooke Mordaunt.

The Irwin resident won the Rated PGH Red Carpet Competition at the Pittsburgh Film Office's "Lights! Glamour! Action! Gala on March 4. This evening celebrated the Oscars at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. It also recognized a dozen area designers in the Film Office's first-ever design Competition. Mordaunt, a fashion designer and owner of Mordaunt Designs, had her gown chosen as the evening's best.

The contest invited artists to create a gown, which included the "Rated PGH" logo in the design. The best dozen were chosen and their garments were featured on the red carpet as the hundreds of guests arrived. A panel of judges chose Mordaunt as the winner and received a $100 gift certificate from Loom Exquisite Textiles, a fabrics store in the Strip District, a trophy and media recognition.

"What made Brooke's over the top was the final finished dress," says Suzanne Mauro, one of the judges, and Pittsburgh-based stylist and adjunct fashion instructor for the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. "She is amazingly talented. Her attention to detail was remarkable. It is a beautiful gown. The uniqueness of the film strip made this dress eye-catching."

Mordaunt says her fashion icon is Audrey Hepburn because of her elegance and classic look. That was also the thought behind the winning entry.

"I was going for a very classic, Hollywood theme, silver screen type of gown," she says. "I definitely wanted to incorporate movies and film into the dress."

So she wrapped the film reel around the gown and placed the logo in each film cell so there are 80 of the logos on the garment. The material is a silk jersey blend and has metallic threading. The film reels are made of two layers of horse hair. There are hundreds of hand-sewn on sequins. Modeling the gown was Heather Habura of Harrison City.

I am so proud to officially announce that Fashion Designer Brooke Mordaunt of Mordaunt Designs won Best Dress Designer at The Red Carpet Fashion Competition sponsored by The Pittsburgh Film Office. I was absolutely honored to be her model and wear this amazing gown ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/BpFnkJ3Uia — Heather Habura (@heatherhabura) March 5, 2018

Brooke Mordaunt enjoys creating one-of-a-kind custom pieces from prom dresses to wedding gowns to pageant garments. She has been sewing since she was 10 years old and is a graduate of the former Clarissa School of Design in Pittsburgh.

"You never know where a night like the Pittsburgh Film Office's party can take you," she says. "I met so many wonderful people who appreciate fashion. It was a thrilling evening."

Finalists were invited to stay for the party. She and husband Christopher did just that.

"We had dinner and stayed until the very end," says Brooke Mordaunt who with her husband had attended the film office's first such soiree 18 years ago because of her work as a wardrobe assistant on a local movie being filmed here. "It was an amazing evening. The entire experience was wonderful from start to finish. I love the challenge of creating a gown for an evening such as this. This was an amazing opportunity for the film office to offer local designers."

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.