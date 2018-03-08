Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fashion

Irwin resident wins the Pittsburgh Film Office's Red Carpet Competition

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 5:01 p.m.
Irwin resident Brooke Mordaunt, (left), a fashion designer, won the Rated PGH Red Carpet Competition at the Pittsburgh Film Office’s “Lights! Glamour! Action! Gala on March 4 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. Modeling the award-winning gown is Heather Habura of Harrison City.
CHRISTOPHER MORDAUNT/CHRIS HABURA
Irwin resident Brooke Mordaunt, (left), a fashion designer, won the Rated PGH Red Carpet Competition at the Pittsburgh Film Office’s “Lights! Glamour! Action! Gala on March 4 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. Modeling the award-winning gown is Heather Habura of Harrison City.
Irwin resident Brooke Mordaunt, (right), a fashion designer, won the Rated PGH Red Carpet Competition at the Pittsburgh Film Office’s “Lights! Glamour! Action! Gala on March 4 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. Modeling the award-winning gown is Heather Habura of Harrison City.
CHRISTOPHER MORDAUNT/CHRIS HABURA
Irwin resident Brooke Mordaunt, (right), a fashion designer, won the Rated PGH Red Carpet Competition at the Pittsburgh Film Office’s “Lights! Glamour! Action! Gala on March 4 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. Modeling the award-winning gown is Heather Habura of Harrison City.
Irwin resident Brooke Mordaunt, a fashion designer, won the Rated PGH Red Carpet Competition at the Pittsburgh Film Office’s “Lights! Glamour! Action! Gala on March 4 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. She created this award-winning gown.
CHRISTOPHER MORDAUNT/CHRIS HABURA
Irwin resident Brooke Mordaunt, a fashion designer, won the Rated PGH Red Carpet Competition at the Pittsburgh Film Office’s “Lights! Glamour! Action! Gala on March 4 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. She created this award-winning gown.

Updated 10 hours ago

And the winner is…

Brooke Mordaunt.

The Irwin resident won the Rated PGH Red Carpet Competition at the Pittsburgh Film Office's "Lights! Glamour! Action! Gala on March 4. This evening celebrated the Oscars at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. It also recognized a dozen area designers in the Film Office's first-ever design Competition. Mordaunt, a fashion designer and owner of Mordaunt Designs, had her gown chosen as the evening's best.

The contest invited artists to create a gown, which included the "Rated PGH" logo in the design. The best dozen were chosen and their garments were featured on the red carpet as the hundreds of guests arrived. A panel of judges chose Mordaunt as the winner and received a $100 gift certificate from Loom Exquisite Textiles, a fabrics store in the Strip District, a trophy and media recognition.

"What made Brooke's over the top was the final finished dress," says Suzanne Mauro, one of the judges, and Pittsburgh-based stylist and adjunct fashion instructor for the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. "She is amazingly talented. Her attention to detail was remarkable. It is a beautiful gown. The uniqueness of the film strip made this dress eye-catching."

Mordaunt says her fashion icon is Audrey Hepburn because of her elegance and classic look. That was also the thought behind the winning entry.

"I was going for a very classic, Hollywood theme, silver screen type of gown," she says. "I definitely wanted to incorporate movies and film into the dress."

So she wrapped the film reel around the gown and placed the logo in each film cell so there are 80 of the logos on the garment. The material is a silk jersey blend and has metallic threading. The film reels are made of two layers of horse hair. There are hundreds of hand-sewn on sequins. Modeling the gown was Heather Habura of Harrison City.

Brooke Mordaunt enjoys creating one-of-a-kind custom pieces from prom dresses to wedding gowns to pageant garments. She has been sewing since she was 10 years old and is a graduate of the former Clarissa School of Design in Pittsburgh.

"You never know where a night like the Pittsburgh Film Office's party can take you," she says. "I met so many wonderful people who appreciate fashion. It was a thrilling evening."

Finalists were invited to stay for the party. She and husband Christopher did just that.

"We had dinner and stayed until the very end," says Brooke Mordaunt who with her husband had attended the film office's first such soiree 18 years ago because of her work as a wardrobe assistant on a local movie being filmed here. "It was an amazing evening. The entire experience was wonderful from start to finish. I love the challenge of creating a gown for an evening such as this. This was an amazing opportunity for the film office to offer local designers."

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me