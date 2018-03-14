Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fashion

Vintage Pittsburgh retro fair at Senator John Heinz History Center

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
The sixth annual Vintage Pittsburgh retro fair, presented in partnership with The Neighborhood Flea is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24, at the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District.
History never goes out of style at the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District. The museum's sixth annual Vintage Pittsburgh retro fair, presented in partnership with The Neighborhood Flea is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24.

The event will feature dozens of local vendors selling genuine vintage clothing, accessories, home décor and vinyl records.

In addition to shopping, visitors can enjoy food and drink from food trucks Bulldawgs and Randita's, pastries from piebird, caffeination from Zeke's Coffee, drink samples from Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider and a shop 'til you drop soda fountain featuring Natrona Bottling Company.

Guests can also explore 1920's fashion and more in the new "American Spirits: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition exhibition, which showcases vintage clothing, shoes and accessories straight from the Roaring '20s.

There will be special ticket pricing that day -- $10 for general admission, $6.50 for students and children ages 6-17. Children 5 and under are free.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

