Fashion

See the latest Carlisle collection at Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, March 12, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
COURTESY CARLISLE COLLECTION
Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva, 24 W. 2nd St., Greensburg is having a Carlisle Collection trunk show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14-16, and 19 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 17. This event will feature the line's spring collection of casual sportswear, special occasion clothing and elegant travel fashions for sizes 0-18.

Make an appointment to view this collection and the upcoming summer show to be eligible for a $1,500 Carlisle gift card.

Details: 724-832-8900

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

