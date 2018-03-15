Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Versace is latest to join no-fur trend in fashion

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 9:46 a.m.
In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, Claudia Shiffer, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen on the catwalk at the end of the Versace women's Spring/Summer 2018 fashion collection, presented in Milan, Italy. Versace has become the latest fashion house to eliminate fur from its collections, joining Gucci, Giorgio Arman, Hugo Boss among others.
MILAN — Versace has become the latest fashion house to eliminate fur from its collections, joining Gucci, Giorgio Arman, Hugo Boss among others.

The Humane Society, which campaigns against the sale of fur, welcomed the decision Wednesday, noting that ‘‘Versace is a massively influential luxury brand that symbolizes excess and glamor.” The group quoted an interview in the Economist Group's “1843” magazine with designer Donatella Versace, who said: ‘‘Fur? I am out of that. I don't want to kill animals to make fashion. It doesn't feel right.”

Versace hasn't said when it would phase fur out of their collections, but given the fashion cycle it wouldn't be before the next winter season. Versace is joining a trend among fashion houses to make its collections more environmentally sustainable.

