Fashion

See the Royal Wedding on the big screen at Carnegie Science Center

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
CARNEGIE SCIENCE CENTER
Updated 5 hours ago

You're invited to the Royal Wedding…well, sort of.

The Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Side is hosting a viewing party of the nuptials between The Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle from 6 to 11 a.m. May 19 on The Rangos Giant Cinema inside the center.

The newly renovated cinema features a state-of-the-art theater and offers a 70-foot screen, two industry-leading Christie laser-illuminated 4K laser digital projectors and a premium Dolby Atmos multi-channel surround sound system with 45 speakers

The ceremony will take place inside St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in England.

Prior to the vows, you will be greeted by a "Queen's Guard" as you make your way on a royal red carpet, sip on tea or bubbly at a mimosa bar while enjoying British delicacies.

There will be opportunities for a photo shoot with a royal background. Guests can also make a royal crown and adorn themselves with bride and groom flags.

Tickets are $40.

Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

