See the Royal Wedding on the big screen at Carnegie Science Center

You're invited to the Royal Wedding…well, sort of.

The Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Side is hosting a viewing party of the nuptials between The Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle from 6 to 11 a.m. May 19 on The Rangos Giant Cinema inside the center.

The newly renovated cinema features a state-of-the-art theater and offers a 70-foot screen, two industry-leading Christie laser-illuminated 4K laser digital projectors and a premium Dolby Atmos multi-channel surround sound system with 45 speakers

The ceremony will take place inside St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in England.

Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/jidwuYboon — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Prior to the vows, you will be greeted by a "Queen's Guard" as you make your way on a royal red carpet, sip on tea or bubbly at a mimosa bar while enjoying British delicacies.

There will be opportunities for a photo shoot with a royal background. Guests can also make a royal crown and adorn themselves with bride and groom flags.

Tickets are $40.

Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.