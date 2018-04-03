Style & Glam Pittsburgh hosting fashion events
The Fashion All Stars runway show is from 6 to 9 p.m. April 7 at Union Project, 801 N. Negley Ave., in the East Liberty/Highland Park area.
Hosted by Style & Glam Pittsburgh, which connects designers, models, artists and businesses in fashion and beauty, the evening will include a beauty and lash bar as well as musical performances. Designers include Leesa Kassler, Jennifer Mendicino, Dawn Surgest Eva Dixon and IMIHI.
Tickets are $20, $25 for VIP.
Style & Glam is also hosting a spa day from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on April 13 at Absolute Ballroom & Dance, 6617 Hamilton Ave., East Liberty. Get pampered and receive some beauty tips (cost is $20) as well as an opportunity to learn to walk the runway with free modeling classes from 2:30 to 4:30 on April 14 at Carnegie Library, 130 S. Whitfield St., in East Liberty.
Details: eventbrite.com
