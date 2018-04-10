Pepperoni-flavored lipstick? It's a thing
Updated 19 hours ago
In honor of National Kissing Day on April 13, Villa Italian Kitchen has released a Pepperoni Pucker lipstick.
It is touted as universally flattering, highly pigmented red with a hydrating formula chock-full of moisturizing vitamins A and E.
In addition to the zesty pepperoni flavor specially formulated for Villa Italian Kitchen, each limited edition lipstick contains a natural peptide to restore collagen and add volume.
Guests interested in receiving a pepperoni lipstick can sign up to receive one free online. The company will randomly select a limited number of individuals to receive the lipstick.
Villa Restaurant Group, which owns Villa Italian Kitchen, is a global multi-brand restaurant operator and franchisor with nearly 400 locations, including the Pittsburgh International Airport, Ross Park Mall and The Mall at Robinson.
Deadline is 11:59 p.m. April 13.
Details: pepperonipucker.com
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.