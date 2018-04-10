Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fashion

Pepperoni-flavored lipstick? It's a thing

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
In honor of National Kissing Day on April 13, Villa Italian Kitchen has released a Pepperoni Pucker lipstick.
COURTESY VILLA RESTAURANT GROUP
In honor of National Kissing Day on April 13, Villa Italian Kitchen has released a Pepperoni Pucker lipstick.
In honor of National Kissing Day on April 13, Villa Italian Kitchen has released a Pepperoni Pucker lipstick.
COURTESY VILLA RESTAURANT GROUP
In honor of National Kissing Day on April 13, Villa Italian Kitchen has released a Pepperoni Pucker lipstick.

Updated 19 hours ago

In honor of National Kissing Day on April 13, Villa Italian Kitchen has released a Pepperoni Pucker lipstick.

It is touted as universally flattering, highly pigmented red with a hydrating formula chock-full of moisturizing vitamins A and E.

In addition to the zesty pepperoni flavor specially formulated for Villa Italian Kitchen, each limited edition lipstick contains a natural peptide to restore collagen and add volume.

Guests interested in receiving a pepperoni lipstick can sign up to receive one free online. The company will randomly select a limited number of individuals to receive the lipstick.

Villa Restaurant Group, which owns Villa Italian Kitchen, is a global multi-brand restaurant operator and franchisor with nearly 400 locations, including the Pittsburgh International Airport, Ross Park Mall and The Mall at Robinson.

Deadline is 11:59 p.m. April 13.

Details: pepperonipucker.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me