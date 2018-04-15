LaRoche College to host multicultural celebration
Updated 10 hours ago
Students at La Roche College in McCandless will host a multicultural celebration of food, crafts and clothing at the annual Globalization for La Roche College, One Beat on Earth (Globe) Fashion Show at 7 p.m. April 19 at the Kerr Fitness & Sports Center on campus. There will be 5 p.m. pre-show of items being sold from around the world.
The event will highlight fashion from a variety of regions such as Saudi Arabia, Kenya, China, Korea, Haiti, Spain and Nepal. Students are responsible for coordinating models, performers and crew members, promoting the event, collecting outfits and donations, setting up the venue and arranging rehearsals.
Proceeds go to the non-profit Global Links, a medical relief and development organization dedicated to supporting health improvement initiatives in resource-poor communities and promoting environmental stewardship in the U.S. health care system.
Globe is a student organization that encourages intellectual dialog and friendship among international and American students. The La Roche student body currently represents 33 countries, 16 states and two territories.
Free.
Details: laroche.edu
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.