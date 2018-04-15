Fashion idol Nicola Formichetti launched Nicopanda in select Macy's locations
Fashion idol Nicola Formichetti launched Nicopanda in select Macy's locations April 15 with an exclusive apparel collection. The department store is also serving as the U.S. retail partner for the MAC Nicopanda beauty collection which launched April 11.
The apparel line is filled with fun and playful looks that include horoscope tees, oversized street-inspired hoodies, flirty printed dresses and skirts, satin bomber jackets and skirts and mess embellished fashion tees.
The makeup line offers street-inspired palettes, with a nod to playful pastels. The capsule collection contains lipstick and lip gloss, powders and a brush set and bag.
Nicopanda is the personal brand of creative director and fashion creator Formichetti-known for his unparalleled creativity and jaw-dropping collections. Launched in 2015, the New York-based street-brand is best known for its edgy and playful approach to ready-to-wear and accessories.
