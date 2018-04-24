Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fashion

Melania Trump's white hat attracts attention

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
First lady Melania Trump tours the National Gallery of Art, with Brigitte Macron, Tuesday April 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
First lady Melania Trump tours the National Gallery of Art, with Brigitte Macron, Tuesday April 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand together at the beginning of the State Arrival Ceremony at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand together at the beginning of the State Arrival Ceremony at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, arrive for the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, arrive for the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Brigitte Macron, left, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, smiles at first lady Melania Trump as they tour the National Gallery of Art, Tuesday April 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Brigitte Macron, left, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, smiles at first lady Melania Trump as they tour the National Gallery of Art, Tuesday April 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
First lady Melania Trump, left, and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, tour the National Gallery of Art, Tuesday April 24, 2018, in Washington. At right is Frank Kelly, with the museum. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
First lady Melania Trump, left, and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, tour the National Gallery of Art, Tuesday April 24, 2018, in Washington. At right is Frank Kelly, with the museum. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Ivanka Trump arrives before the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Ivanka Trump arrives before the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Updated 10 hours ago

WASHINGTON — A pair of designers is responsible for Melania Trump's white skirt suit and matching hat.

The first lady's office says Michael Kors designed the two-piece suit that Mrs. Trump wore for Tuesday's White House arrival ceremony for President Emmanuel Macron of France and his wife, Brigitte.

Mrs. Trump also wore the suit on an outing to the National Gallery of Art in Washington with Mrs. Macron.

The first lady topped her outfit with a broad-brimmed white hat designed by Herve Pierre. Pierre designed the first lady's inaugural ball gown.

The white hat quickly became the talk of the town, as well as on Twitter. Mrs. Trump typically doesn't wear hats.

Still to come is Tuesday night's piece de resistance: the first lady's state dinner gown.

Related Content
Why did Melania wear white to SOTU? Some see hidden meanings
WASHINGTON — Twitter went wild with speculation when first lady Melania Trump showed up for her husband's first State of the Union address in an ...
For Melania Trump, 2017 was the year of the sleeve 
If there has been a single defining characteristic of Melania Trump's public profile over the past year, it has been her relationship with sleeves. They ...
From model to first lady, Melania Trump stays fashionable
The West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., will become the runway for model and first lady Melania Trump around noon Jan. 20. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me