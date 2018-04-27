Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fashion

Duquesne University Women's Guild celebrated 90 years

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 27, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
Mike Clark (WTAE); Jane Gardner (Member); Barb Marone (Member); Fr. Bill Christy, C.S. Sp. (Assistant Director Spiritan Campus Ministry at the 90th anniversary of the Duquesne University Women's Guild which was celebrated with a fashion show and luncheon.
COURTESY DUQUESNE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S GUILD
Mike Clark (WTAE); Kayla Noon (2018 Women's Guild Scholarship recipient); Bernie Krueger (President and Chair Women's Guild) at the 90th anniversary of the Duquesne University Women's Guild which was celebrated with a fashion show and luncheon.
COURTESY DUQUESNE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S GUILD
David Jakielo (Emcee and Assistant Director of University Advancement); Fr. Sean Hogan, C.S. Sp. (President of DU Scholarship Association); Terry Tatrai (Past-President-Women's Guild); Marilyn Schwab (Past-President Women's Guild); Mary McIntyre (Past President-Women's Guild) and Mike Clark (Emcee and WTAE-TV) at the 90th anniversary of the Duquesne University Women's Guild which was celebrated with a fashion show and luncheon.
COURTESY DUQUESNE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S GUILD
The 90th annual anniversary of the Duquesne University Women's Guild was celebrated at the school's ballroom April 22. More than 300 guests attended the fashion show “Stepping Into Spring 2018” and luncheon. Stein Mart provided the runway looks. The event is the organization's largest fundraiser benefits the Women's Guild Endowed Scholarship and Campus Ministry Student Mission Trips.

Details: duq.edu/womens-guild

