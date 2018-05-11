TribLIVE prom galleries will highlight styles of the season

With prom season in full swing it's a chance to see what everyone is wearing — the popular colors and styles of dresses worn by the girls to the choices of tuxedos and ties chosen by their dates.

The Tribune-Review will be taking photos at some of the local proms so look for your school's fashion looks over the next few weeks to be displayed in the featured photography category on our site's home page .

Speaking of what's hot in prom styles, here are some of the biggest trends for prom 2018 according to experts from Babe's Broadway Bridal in New Kensington and MB Bride in Greensburg.

Bow ties

Many of the guys have been selecting bow ties — including prints such as polka dots, says Kimberly Mentecki, manager at Babe's Broadway Bridal, which is owned by her mom, Karen Gretz.

Slim fit

The guys are also opting for slim fit pants and jackets. They want a statement coat – from gold to gray to blue. Footwear is moving away from black to black and white to bold colors and even brown shoes. "Guys are catching on and they want to look good too," says Jenn Mason, manager and buyer at MB Bride. "They care about how they look too, and they are trying different things than just the black tuxedo and black shoes."

Two-piece

Some girls want the two-piece dress, but one that shows just a bit of skin, but not as much as in past year with multiple cutouts, says Mentecki. It's more of a subtle look with only a small space between the top and the skirt and if the school dress code doesn't allow a two-piece a seamstress then it can be sewn together, Mentecki says.

Pockets

Girls want dresses with pockets to hold smart phones.

Beading and ball gowns are on way out

Girls like more sleek styles without a lot of bling, says Kaitlyn Nesbit, prom manager at MB Bride. If they go for sequins it tends to be in an ombre style so it's not as flashy. "It's more of a red-carpet look," says Nesbit says. "They like the low back and less beading and lace."

Big earrings or chokers

Girls are opting for statement earrings or chokers for accessories.

Bold colors

Yellow and red as well as the metallics – gold and silver – as well as shades of blue.