Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fashion

TribLIVE prom galleries will highlight styles of the season

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 11, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
Taylor Yanits, a sophomore at Blairsville High School, tries on a yellow prom gown at MB Bride in Greensburg. Yellow and other bold colors are on trend for prom this year.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
Taylor Yanits, a sophomore at Blairsville High School, tries on a yellow prom gown at MB Bride in Greensburg. Yellow and other bold colors are on trend for prom this year.
A dress in a bold hue and a tuxedo in blue — both on trend for prom this year, says Jenn Mason, manager and buyer for MB Bride in Greensburg.
COURTESY MB BRIDE
A dress in a bold hue and a tuxedo in blue — both on trend for prom this year, says Jenn Mason, manager and buyer for MB Bride in Greensburg.
Blue is a hot color for prom this year, according to experts, in both dresses for the girls and tuxedos for the guys, says Jenn Mason, manager and buyer at MB Bride in Greensburg.
COURTESY MB BRIDE
Blue is a hot color for prom this year, according to experts, in both dresses for the girls and tuxedos for the guys, says Jenn Mason, manager and buyer at MB Bride in Greensburg.
MB Bride in Greensburg devotes an entire floor to prom dresses.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
MB Bride in Greensburg devotes an entire floor to prom dresses.
Bold colors, such as red, are on trend for prom this year, according to Kaitlyn Nesbit, prom manager at MB Bride in Greensburg.
COURTESY MB BRIDE
Bold colors, such as red, are on trend for prom this year, according to Kaitlyn Nesbit, prom manager at MB Bride in Greensburg.
(from left) Corey Christie, Zach Gimbel and Ben Elchik chose bow ties to accessorize their tuxedos for the Burrell High School prom. The bow tie is on trend this year.
COURTESY BABE'S BROADWAY BRIDAL
(from left) Corey Christie, Zach Gimbel and Ben Elchik chose bow ties to accessorize their tuxedos for the Burrell High School prom. The bow tie is on trend this year.
Corey Christie sports a red vest and polka dot bow tie for the Burrell High School prom.The red vest matches his date's dress. Bold colors and bow ties are on trend this year.
COURTESY BABE'S BROADWAY BRIDAL
Corey Christie sports a red vest and polka dot bow tie for the Burrell High School prom.The red vest matches his date's dress. Bold colors and bow ties are on trend this year.
Michael Fiorina sports a gray jacket with black trim for his tuxedo choice for Burrell High School's prom. Guys are moving away from the all black tuxedo. The bow tie, which is on trend this year, and pocket square match his date's dress.
COURTESY BABE'S BROADWAY BRIDAL
Michael Fiorina sports a gray jacket with black trim for his tuxedo choice for Burrell High School's prom. Guys are moving away from the all black tuxedo. The bow tie, which is on trend this year, and pocket square match his date's dress.
Babe's Broadway Bridal in New Kensington orders tuxedos from Rondinelli Tuxedo Company in Ohio which picks up and delivers the suits for proms, weddings or any special event.
COURTESY BABE'S BROADWAY BRIDAL
Babe's Broadway Bridal in New Kensington orders tuxedos from Rondinelli Tuxedo Company in Ohio which picks up and delivers the suits for proms, weddings or any special event.
Guys are choosing tuxedos in many different colors this prom season, from gray to blue, with bold accessories such as bright bow ties and statement shoes, says Jenn Mason, manager and buyer at MB Bride in Greensburg.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
Guys are choosing tuxedos in many different colors this prom season, from gray to blue, with bold accessories such as bright bow ties and statement shoes, says Jenn Mason, manager and buyer at MB Bride in Greensburg.

Updated 3 hours ago

With prom season in full swing it's a chance to see what everyone is wearing — the popular colors and styles of dresses worn by the girls to the choices of tuxedos and ties chosen by their dates.

The Tribune-Review will be taking photos at some of the local proms so look for your school's fashion looks over the next few weeks to be displayed in the featured photography category on our site's home page .


Speaking of what's hot in prom styles, here are some of the biggest trends for prom 2018 according to experts from Babe's Broadway Bridal in New Kensington and MB Bride in Greensburg.



Bow ties

Many of the guys have been selecting bow ties — including prints such as polka dots, says Kimberly Mentecki, manager at Babe's Broadway Bridal, which is owned by her mom, Karen Gretz.


Slim fit

The guys are also opting for slim fit pants and jackets. They want a statement coat – from gold to gray to blue. Footwear is moving away from black to black and white to bold colors and even brown shoes. "Guys are catching on and they want to look good too," says Jenn Mason, manager and buyer at MB Bride. "They care about how they look too, and they are trying different things than just the black tuxedo and black shoes."


Two-piece

Some girls want the two-piece dress, but one that shows just a bit of skin, but not as much as in past year with multiple cutouts, says Mentecki. It's more of a subtle look with only a small space between the top and the skirt and if the school dress code doesn't allow a two-piece a seamstress then it can be sewn together, Mentecki says.


Pockets

Girls want dresses with pockets to hold smart phones.


Beading and ball gowns are on way out

Girls like more sleek styles without a lot of bling, says Kaitlyn Nesbit, prom manager at MB Bride. If they go for sequins it tends to be in an ombre style so it's not as flashy. "It's more of a red-carpet look," says Nesbit says. "They like the low back and less beading and lace."


Big earrings or chokers

Girls are opting for statement earrings or chokers for accessories.


Bold colors

Yellow and red as well as the metallics – gold and silver – as well as shades of blue.

Related Content
Greater Latrobe Senior High School prom
Greater Latrobe Senior High School had its prom Friday night. Here is a photo gallery of the highlights from the grand march. To purchase the ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me